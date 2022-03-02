UMass study: rapid at-home antigen tests spotted COVID-19 ‘similarly’ well as PCR tests

Researchers, the statement said, crunched data from 5,726 participants, who took an at-home antigen test using retail test kits available in the US and who also collected a sample for a molecular PCR test, using nasal swabs for both samples.

In a statement posted to its website , the medical school said the study, which hasn’t yet been peer reviewed, was authored by UMass Chan Medical School personnel and associated researchers supported by the NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics, or RADx, initiative. The findings appeared in the online outlet medRxiv .

A new study from researchers at UMass Chan Medical School shows at-home COVID-19 antigen tests performed “similarly” well at detecting the Omicron and Delta variants in people as the PCR tests more commonly seen at larger testing sites and medical settings, the school said Tuesday.

Participants tested themselves every 48 hours for 15 days, with testing occurring from October 2021 through January 2022, a period that covered the Delta and Omicron surges, according to the statement.

During the study period, the statement continued, 281 participants tested positive for COVID-19 using PCR testing. Two-thirds of the positive tests were for Omicron and the remainder were for Delta, the statement said. All told, 82 percent of participants with Delta and 92 percent of those with Omicron tested positive with an at-home antigen test within 48 hours of their first positive PCR test, per the statement.

“So, in a world where there is still a testing shortage and PCR tests could take days to get results, at-home antigen tests perform relatively well delivering results in 15 minutes or less and offer a tool that’s helpful to bring the surge volumes down,” said Dr. Apurv Soni, assistant professor of medicine at Chan and principal investigator on the study, in the statement. “As we prepare for the next surge, I think some of this data shows that at-home antigen tests should be a critical tool used in the response.”

Before the Omicron variant emerged, the statement said, studies found at-home antigen tests had a lower sensitivity than PCR tests when it came to detecting COVID-19 during early stages of an infection. However, the statement said, people can achieve greater sensitivity with at-home antigen tests by testing “serially,” or every few days.

“I think in the lay media, there is a lot of attention being paid to some of the early reports suggesting a greater delay between PCR tests (showing omicron infection) and at-home antigen tests,” Soni said in the statement. “But most of these reports are based on a study comparing antigen tests using nasal swabs with PCR tests using saliva samples; but saliva tests are not used commonly. That’s where our study is different because we’re comparing the same sampling technique, nasal swabs for both PCR and at-home tests, which is widely used across the country.”

Polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR tests, detect the genetic material from the virus, while rapid antigen tests detect specific proteins from the virus, according to the FDA.

Dr. Brian Hollenbeck, chief of infectious disease at New England Baptist Hospital, told the Globe in December that rapid tests can be helpful when you want an immediate answer, but they should be followed up with a PCR test for confirmation if you are symptomatic or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

He said PCR tests are more accurate and should be taken by anyone who has symptoms, like a cough or fever, or has been exposed to someone with COVID, he said. But rapid tests are a good way to get an immediate answer so you can start quarantining to protect others if you test positive, he said at the time.

Before Omicron, rapid at-home tests were hardly a precious commodity, available in towering stacks behind pharmacy counters. It wasn’t until the highly transmissible variant blew through vaccine defenses this winter that many public health officials and the public appreciated how useful at-home tests could be.

Then in January, the Biden administration launched a website to allow Americans to order free rapid tests for delivery to their homes.

“Our data suggests that the performance of” antigen tests “remains stable during the Omicron period as compared to the Delta period, and that serial testing continues to be important to raise the performance of” such rapid tests, said one excerpt from the 26-page UMass study.

Material from prior Globe stories and Globe wire services was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.