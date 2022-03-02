Westerly, R.I., to replace confusing signs about beach access permits and ‘viloators’

WESTERLY, R.I. — Caroline Contrata has been going to East Beach in Westerly for decades, but about two years ago a homeowner posted signs warning people to stay off , along with ropes and posts. Contrata was upset, so she stopped going to that beach for a while. But last fall, amid a broader discussion about coastal access pathways, she decided to go back for another look at the access points. The sign she encountered at the end of Manatuck Avenue was equal parts concerning and confusing.

It also included the logos of the state Department of Environmental Management, the Westerly Police Department and the Coastal Resources Management Council, which is the state’s shoreline regulator.

Contrata is not the sort of person who likes to get in trouble, so she wondered: Who needed a permit for beach access? Her? It seemed completely contradictory to a sign on the other side of the road designating that spot as a CRMC-designated access point to the shore.

“It’s not a welcoming message, that’s for sure,” Contrata said.

Some mystery has remained for a few weeks about where the sign comes from.

That mystery can now be resolved, as well as some of the confusion, and, as a bonus, the typo. Shawn Lacey, the newly minted Westerly town manager, said the town’s police department put up the sign. And it’s not beach-walkers that need permits to get on the beach, Lacey said. It’s vehicles.

The town’s police department put up the sign on Manatuck Avenue and another one on Atlantic Avenue after receiving complaints in the fall about vehicles driving on the beach without getting a permit. Lacey said the town consulted with the state Department of Environmental Management on the issue, which pointed them to the relevant statute in state law. The town had the statute number (but not the verbiage, or the word “vehicles”) printed right on the sign, along with the logos of the DEM and CRMC.

The logos added to the confusion.

“Although not always model practitioners of clear language, this is not DEM’s sign,” Michael Healey, a spokesman for the agency, said in a written message. “We would never ‘viloate’ the norms of spelling in this way.”

In the Rhode Island offseason, people can drive on the beach for things like sightseeing or mobile sportfishing, but they need to get a permit from CRMC. Though CRMC issues the permits, local towns and DEM enforce the rules. People who want to bring their cars out need to have shovels, tow ropes and other safety gear in case they get stuck, which does happen. Before becoming town manager, Lacey spent 35 years in the police department, so he knows first hand that trying to get a car unstuck when the tide is coming in can be a race against the clock.

The town was not, Lacey said, trying to imply that people needed to have a permit to walk on the beach, just that they needed one to drive on the beach. Lacey said they noticed the signs had the typo when they arrived, but they’d taken a few weeks to get there so they said “to hell with it” and put them up.

Personally, Lacey said he’s completely in favor of more shore access, so there was no funny business going on here.

CRMC itself raised issues about the sign, Lacey said. An official there contacted the town some weeks ago to ask who put the signs up. It was the town, Lacey acknowledged. Lacey said he offered to go out there and scrape off CRMC’s logo; he also offered to work out new language with the CRMC official for new signs, but there was no follow-up, Lacey said.

Within the last few days, though, the town got another call about people being confused about the sign. The town ordered some new ones, this time with “VEHICLES” displayed prominently, “violators” spelled correctly, and also no CRMC logo. They were overnighted, so they should be here soon. In the meantime, the town is going out Tuesday afternoon to remove the misspelled, misleading signs.

“I’m not going to stop people from walking on the beach,” Lacey said.

Laura Dwyer, spokeswoman for the CRMC, acknowledged that the agency was aware of the signs and was working with the parties to best address them.

Even if these perhaps well intended but confusing signs do come down, they won’t be the last ones to cause problems along Rhode Island’s shoreline. Contrata, the Westerly beach-walker, posted it on Facebook only after she saw a Facebook posting of a different sign along the Quonochontaug Beach sand trail also using the CRMC’s name, apparently without the CRMC being involved in posting the sign.

Other signs elsewhere mention private beaches or ownership down to the mean high tide line. They seem to be popping up more and more, Contrata said.

“There’s been conflict for years and years now,” Contrata said. “I feel sad for the next generation.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.