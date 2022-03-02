Jan. 6 trial’s defendant led Capitol break-in, prosecutors say

“A mob needs leaders and this man, Guy Wesley Reffitt of Wylie, Texas, drove all the way from home in Texas to D.C. to step up and fulfill that role,” Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told a panel of masked jurors in a federal courthouse during opening statements in the case.

WASHINGTON — The first defendant to stand trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol in his own words “lit the match” that led members of a pro-Trump mob to push past police and drive lawmakers from the chambers where they were set to certify President Biden’s 2020 election victory, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Reffitt, 49, a pandemic-idled oil rig manager and alleged member of the right-wing anti-government movement Three Percenters, was “the tip of this mob’s spear,” prosecutors said.

In a segment of Capitol surveillance video exhibited publicly for the first time, prosecutors pointed to a crowd advancing up stairs toward a critical police line of defense above the Capitol’s West Terrace that afternoon, ignoring warnings and escalating use of force from a handful of officers guarding the entrance. Minutes later, the mob burst through shattered windows and doors.

Reffitt led the crowd, standing alone at its front with a megaphone, former US Capitol police officer Shauni Kerkhoff testified. She recalled hitting him with non-lethal pepper balls and other officers deploying bear spray and other chemical irritants as he advanced. The crowd filled behind him each step, she said, amid force-wide calls for police backup.

Reffitt is not accused of entering the Capitol building, assaulting police officers or damaging property, his defense attorney William Welch emphasized in his own blunt and brief opening statement.

“Guy does brag. He exaggerates and he rants. He uses a lot of hyperbole, and that upsets people,” Welch told jurors as Reffitt, his wife, and family members sat in a socially distanced courtroom. “This trial will be based on fact versus hype, and it will be based on truth versus fiction.”

Welch said Reffitt was "unarmed”; the defendant has said he carried a disassembled pistol to D.C.

Nestler said Reffitt’s words were not mere bragging but a guide to his intentions and actions. Along with video from the Capitol, he told jurors they would hear comments made by Reffitt before and after the riot making clear that he aimed to violently keep Biden out of office.

"He planned to light the match that would start the fire. He wanted to stop Congress from doing its job," Nestler said. "On January 6, with his bulletproof vest, helmet, megaphone, flex cuffs, and holstered gun, the defendant went to the Capitol and did exactly what he said he was going to do."

At a pro-Trump rally before the riot, Reffitt told others at the Ellipse that he would not be done until lawmakers inside were “dragged out screaming and kicking. … I don’t care if Pelosi’s head is hitting every step, we’ll grab them out by their ankles,” Nestler said.

Immediately after the riot, the prosecutor said, Reffitt bragged on Telegram in all capital letters, "WE TOOK THE CAPITOL."

Reffitt has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including transporting an AR-15 and pistol for unlawful use in a riot and breaching Capitol grounds while armed with the holstered handgun. He is also accused of impeding police and obstructing an official proceeding of Congress before threatening to kill family members if they turned him in to law enforcement. The charges are punishable by up to five to 20 years each.

In her testimony, Kerkhoff narrated video showing Reffitt advancing slowly up a two-foot-wide stone banister of the staircase outside the Capitol. Speaking in matter-of-fact, bullet-point style, she described confronting a “sea of people … angry and violent,” with Reffitt at their head.

“They were calling us traitors. Saying we were in their way, to get out of their way, that they supported us and now we were betraying them,” Kerkhoff said, wearing a windowpane blazer over a white shirt and black sweater. “It made me feel angry, because it’s my job to stand in their way. … My concern was that they would get to members of Congress.”

After what she described as "panicked" calls for backup, a dispatcher called for officers with riot shields to respond to the West Upper Terrace immediately.

It was too late. Seconds later, at 1:51 p.m., another officer said, "They’ve breached the Upper West Terrace."

Kerkhoff said it would have been impossible to use lethal force safely in a large crowd that likely included many people with guns. If she had fired, she said, "it was going to be a shootout" with "several lives lost."

She said she also could not arrest him or anyone else: "There were far too few of us."

After being hit in the face with pepper spray, Reffitt retreated to wash out his eyes, Kerkhoff testified. Nestler told the jury that even if Reffitt didn’t make it into the building, his bravado cleared a path for those behind him: “His work was done.”