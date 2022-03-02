Supreme Court confirmation hearings set for Jackson

The announcement came as Jackson, a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, began her gauntlet of one-on-one meetings with key senators.

WASHINGTON — Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin on March 21, the Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday, a timetable that could put President Biden’s first pick for the court on track to be confirmed by mid-April.

She sat down Wednesday with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, and top members of the Judiciary Committee.

Jackson’s hearings are set to follow the typical four-day schedule for a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

The first day, March 21, will be reserved for opening statements from senators and from Jackson herself. Members of the committee will spend the next two days, March 22 and 23, questioning Jackson, while the final day, March 24, will include testimony from the American Bar Association and outside witnesses who will speak about Jackson personally and her judicial philosophy.

A closed-door session to discuss her FBI background investigation will be held after the second day of questioning concludes on March 23.

‘’As I have said from the time that Justice Breyer announced his retirement, the committee will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson’s nomination,’’ Durbin said in announcing the schedule.

The committee is made up of 11 senators from each party, mirroring the composition of the broader Senate, which is divided 50-50 between the parties. Vice President Kamala Harris is empowered to break any ties, giving Democrats a narrow advantage. WASHINGTON POST

Nevada governor accosted at restaurant

Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada was accosted at a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas on Sunday by a man who recorded the confrontation in a video in which he threatens to “string you up by a lamppost.”

In the video, the man asks Sisolak, a Democrat, for a photo together. The governor agrees, and the man puts his arm around him before going into a profanity-laced rant and calling the governor a “new world order traitor.”

The governor and his wife begin to leave the restaurant, and the man follows him out.

“Where’s your security at, punk?” the man says in the video. “We should string you up by a lamppost right now.”

The man follows the governor and his wife into the parking lot of the restaurant, accusing Sisolak of treason and working for China. The governor’s wife, Kathy,, who was born in Nevada, is of Chinese descent, according to the governor’s website.

“You’re lucky I’m a law-abiding citizen,” the man says.

The governor and his wife are then joined near their vehicle by their daughter, who had been dining with them, at which point the man in the video leaves them alone.

The encounter comes at a time when threats against public officials — both Republicans and Democrats — have surged, according to a recent New York Times review of more than 75 indictments of people charged with threatening lawmakers since 2016.

A statement from the governor’s office Monday said that Sisolak was “deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage.”

The statement continued: “We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans. The governor works on behalf of all Nevadans — even those who disagree with him — and he will continue to do so.”

The governor’s office said the confrontation was being investigated, but it did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Sisolak would press charges.

The man, Justin Andersch, held a news conference Tuesday in Las Vegas, during which he said he would not apologize to the governor.

“I will not apologize for speaking out and expressing two years of frustration,” Andersch said. “I will not apologize for holding public officials responsible for their choices.”

Andersch said he had lost his job and his medical benefits because of Sisolak’s “desire to follow obediently in line with the other overreaching authoritarian measures” that he said had been implemented by public officials in the interest of public health.

Sisolak recently lifted Nevada’s statewide mask mandate. However, like several other elected officials across the country, he faced backlash from some constituents throughout the pandemic over public health measures such as mask mandates and shutdowns. He is running for reelection in November. NEW YORK TIMES





Judge defends move to toss Palin’s libel case against New York Times

NEW YORK — The judge presiding over Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times said he was unfamiliar with push notifications and didn’t realize news of his decision to toss out the lawsuit would reach jurors deliberating simultaneously. Despite that, he wrote that it didn’t really matter.

US District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in a written decision released Tuesday that he was “frank to confess” that he did not “fully appreciate the potential for jurors to be involuntarily informed” about his plans.

The libel lawsuit by Palin, a one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate, centered on the newspaper’s 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.

Rakoff said in mid-February that he would dismiss the lawsuit because Palin had failed to show the Times acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures. That decision came while the jury was still deliberating; jurors themselves rejected Palin’s lawsuit the next day.

The Times acknowledged their editorial was inaccurate, but said it quickly corrected the errors they called an “honest mistake” never meant to harm Palin.

Rakoff said he thought it was fair to all parties not to wait for the jury’s verdict because he had already decided as a matter of law that the former Alaskan governor hadn’t proven her case. The jury could have been dismissed at that point, but Rakoff let them reach a verdict in the event an appeals court eventually concluded he was wrong and returned the case to the lower court for a jury trial, as it had already done once before.

“While this approach was a bit unusual, neither side objected to it in the slightest,” Rakoff wrote.

The judge said he never seriously considered keeping his plans to reject the case quiet before a jury verdict because the wait would have been “grossly unfair to both sides.” Rakoff also noted that a few jurors later told one of his aides that learning of Rakoff’s decision didn’t affect their deliberations.

Rakoff recalled that a lawyer for the newspaper raised the possibility of “push notifications” and asked that he remind jurors of their pledge not to view or hear news reports, which he did.

But he said lawyers on both sides “sought no further relief,’’ such as asking jurors to turn off automatic alerts on their phones, and lawyers for Palin didn’t seek “any such step or indeed any instruction to the jury whatsoever.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS