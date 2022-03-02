US aims to hit Russian elite where it hurts: their wallets

For instance, the White House is weighing imposing new sanctions on Alisher Usmanov, the owner of an iron and steel conglomerate who Forbes has estimated to be worth more than $15 billion, the people said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect internal deliberations not yet made public. Usmanov was placed under sanctions by EU officials Monday. The US sanctions would also probably include travel restrictions and the seizure of overseas assets that could run into the billions.

Officials at the White House and Treasury Department are working on producing a list of names that is expected to overlap in part with the lineup of Russian oligarchs who were newly subjected to sanctions by the European Union on Monday, the people said.

WASHINGTON — Senior Biden administration officials are preparing to dramatically expand the number of Russian oligarchs subject to US sanctions, aiming to punish the financial elite close to President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, according to three people briefed on internal administration deliberations.

The US is also expected to announce new sanctions on Belarus and Russian defense firms as soon as Wednesday, according to two other people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect matters not yet made public. Belarus has prepared to join the Russian invasion, according to US intelligence officials.

America’s sanctions are expected to be more complicated than those imposed by the EU, targeting not just the individuals but also their family members and companies they own, according to a White House official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect internal deliberations. President Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night that the US would join with Europe to “seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.”

The Department of Justice on Wednesday also announced the creation of “Task Force KleptoCapture” to coordinate prosecutors and other federal investigators in the effort to prosecute sanctions against “corrupt Russian oligarchs.” The task force will be led by a prosecutor with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and include leadership from the FBI, US Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Internal Revenue Service, among other federal agencies.

“Tonight, I say to the Russian oligarchs and the corrupt leaders who built billions off this violent regime — no more,” the president said. “We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. Usmanov’s company Metalloinvest, a mining firm, said in a statement that it considers the sanctions against him to be “ungrounded and unfair.” Usmanov also released a statement accusing the EU of “false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity and business reputation.”

The additional sanctions represent one part of the unprecedented campaign of economic measures against Russian oligarchs tied to the Kremlin. In the past week alone, Western leaders have announced a series of punitive measures targeting the network of business executives and politically connected donors who are widely regarded as critical allies of the Russian president.

In addition to the sanctions released Monday by the EU, Western leaders vowed this week to create a new “transatlantic task force” of law enforcement to help identify, and freeze, the assets of Russian oligarchs in violation of those sanctions.

Russia’s billionaires control roughly 30 percent of the nation’s wealth — compared with roughly 15 percent in Germany and the United States - and have about as much financial wealth stashed in offshore foreign accounts as the entire Russian population has in Russia itself, according to a 2017 paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Many of them have served at high levels of Putin’s government, or played an instrumental role in providing financing either for the Russian president personally or the Kremlin’s efforts abroad, according to EU officials.

The US sanctions measures work by adding the Russian officials, business executives, companies, and other groups to a list of “specially designated nationals,” maintained and published by the Treasury Department. Any entity or person appearing on that list will see their US assets frozen, and Americans are generally barred from financial transactions with them.

A Washington Post investigation in 2021 based on a trove of financial records showed how existing US sanctions hit their Russian targets. But it also underscored their limits, demonstrating how Russian money continues to move around the global financial system, often through secret accounts.

"It's hard to express how massive a sea change this is for Western policy. The sanctions against these oligarchs are unprecedented in their scope and size; many of them were presumed to be untouchable," said Paul Massaro, an anticorruption adviser to congressional lawmakers. "It will shake the rogue Putin regime to its core."

But the West's attempts to punish Russia's financial elites face major logistical hurdles and carry the risk of further retaliation from the Kremlin. Some experts said they also might drive Russia's business elites to be more, not less, supportive of Putin - while also potentially inadvertently hitting oligarchs who have opposed Moscow's aggression in Ukraine.

At least in the United States, the effort to freeze or seize assets of Russians close to Putin is also likely to be stymied by a US legal structure that allows anonymous actors, often using illicit funds, to form companies and purchase real estate and other assets under a strict veil of secrecy, said experts and transparency advocates.

Further complicating matters is that some of the oligarchs oversee global operations the United States and European Union may be uneasy about undermining. Typically, sanctions on foreign business elites lead to the seizure of their assets and of corporate holdings. But that can have a major impact on business operations involving commodities important to the world economy. Punitive measures could also hit Russian owners in the country’s gas-export sector, which the US and Europe have generally sought to exempt from sanctions.

"If the goal is to both trap their ill-gotten gains while peeling them off President Putin, it's not clear it has always worked that way," said Adam Smith, a partner at Gibson Dunn and a former Obama administration sanctions official. "The record of sanctioning oligarchs is mixed."