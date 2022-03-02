Battle is being waged for the future of the world

The legendary foreign policy guru George F. Kennan argued in 1948 against any Western attempt to detach Ukraine from Russia and later called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s eastward expansion a major strategic blunder. Kennan was not a lone voice on this point. More recently, during the first Russia-Ukraine war in 2014, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger warned, “The West must understand that, to Russia, Ukraine can never be just a foreign country.” Kissinger was blunt: “Ukraine should not join NATO. . . . Internationally, they should pursue a posture comparable to that of Finland,” carefully avoiding institutional hostility toward Russia.

In his March 1 op-ed, “How the world can influence Putin’s fateful choices in Ukraine,” Richard N. Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, lays all the blame for the war on one person: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. But in a historical context the blame should be more broadly shared.

While “Finlandization” carries some negative connotation, Finland’s case shows that neutrality does not necessarily involve a satellite status. And on the upside, Europe’s neutral nations (Finland, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland) stand out as among the continent’s most prosperous ones.

Before the 2014 war, Ukraine had a critical choice: NATO or the policy of neutrality. The political elite in Kyiv opted for NATO, despite the fact that in 2012, only 13 percent of the public saw NATO as the best security option for the country. Ukraine paid a high price for the wrong choice in 2014, and now faces total destruction and possible dismemberment by an insecure Russia obsessed with the country’s status. The currently unfolding Ukrainian tragedy could have been avoided if Kyiv and the West had heeded the advice of people like Kennan and Kissinger.

It is still not too late for Kyiv to engage Moscow by putting permanent Ukrainian neutrality on the agenda. The alternative is too dire to accept. Ukraine’s future as a nation, its territorial integrity, and tens of thousands of innocent lives hang in the balance.

Istvan Dobozi

Sarasota, Fla.

The writer is a former lead economist at the World Bank.





Putin is contributing to his own demise. He must be met with resolve.

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has clarified my years as a military officer working with the Ukrainian armed forces, engaging the Russian armed forces, and conducting defense planning for allies at NATO headquarters. Ukrainians are proud, courageous, and resourceful. They will fight, but the West must continue to provide them the wherewithal, especially anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles. Russians are not 10 feet tall, despite Putin’s significant military spending. The only way to confront them is with hard power, resoluteness, and enduring unity.

The West must not only support Ukraine materially and morally but also apply meaningful and lasting economic, financial, political, informational, and military pressure at every opportunity. This is now all-out confrontation with Putin until he succumbs. Even then, most ongoing measures should remain in place until there is regime change in Moscow. Enough is enough.

After nine years at NATO, I am especially pleased to see a cohesion I had not seen. The alliance seems to have finally purged itself of fecklessness regarding defense spending and capability development. NATO membership for Finland and Sweden would be particularly welcome. Ukraine will prevail, and the West has practical and moral reasons to ensure it does while finally jettisoning its vacillation over confronting Putin.

Gordon Drake

Centerville

The writer is a retired Army colonel with more than 30 years of military service, including at NATO headquarters (2007-10), where he was engaged in developing military work plans regarding Russia and Ukraine. From 2010 to 2016, he was a civilian defense planner at NATO and contributed to developing capability requirements for allied land and special operations forces along with goals for NATO partners in the Partnership for Peace program.





Biden is carefully trying to forge detente

The United States is at fault for the Russian invasion — this is what Andrew Bacevich is really implying in his Feb. 28 op-ed, “US can’t absolve itself of responsibility for Putin’s Ukraine invasion.” According to the stated platform of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, of which Bacevich is president, peaceful reconciliation should trump military statecraft. This is exactly what President Biden has done — tried to forge detente. Rather, as the world well knows, Vladimir Putin has gone out on a limb to exercise his own military power grab. Only a few authoritarian leaders have sat by and said little. The United States has been needed to help forge a united front, or else all democracies will be in danger.

James Smith

Shrewsbury

The writer is a retired professor and teacher of US history.