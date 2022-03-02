Reader gets a lift from good news of $12.5m gift to Franklin Institute

Thank you for the wonderful front-page commentary by Adrian Walker about the transformational gift of $12.5 million being made by the Cummings Family Foundation to the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (“For school, a gift of a brighter future,” Feb. 23). Walker provided important context as well as a spot of good news in an otherwise difficult news time. I was thrilled to learn about the change for the newly renamed Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology and about its new leadership under president Aisha Francis. May the school continue to grow and thrive, from strength to strength.

Shirah Hecht