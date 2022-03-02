What will people remember about Biden’s speech? Minus the outbursts, not much.

Or that two other women did their best to steal the spotlight ? Like toddlers vying for attention, Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — both Republicans — heckled Biden during the speech, at one point trying to start a “build the wall” chant. And Boebert went even further. When Biden was talking about medical ailments suffered by troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, which could lead to death by cancer and “flag-draped coffins,” she shouted, “You put them in. Thirteen of them,” a reference to the deaths of 13 American service members during America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden continued on with his remarks, saying, “One of those soldiers was my son.”

That, for the first time in American history , two women were seated behind the president who was delivering it? Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president, and Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House, provided that historic backdrop.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Boebert’s outburst was met with boos, while bipartisan applause drowned out the “build the wall” chant that went nowhere. But is anyone really shocked? Boebert and Taylor Green have built their brands around a political extremism that embraces Islamophobia, white supremacy, and supreme rudeness. Their Tuesday night theatrics are more proof that traditions like the State of the Union are now about performative art more than substance. The modern willingness to be crudely disruptive traces back to another Republican lawmaker, Joe Wilson, shouting “You lie” during Barack Obama’s first State of the Union address. In the spirit of bipartisanship, you can add Pelosi’s ripping up of Donald Trump’s last State of the Union address to that mix.

Advertisement

Biden’s speech itself was decent, not great, better in writing than in delivery. Obviously reworked to address the international crisis presented by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the narrative was designed to cast Biden as a resolute leader who faced down Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, and an America willing to fight for democracy, if not actually fighting. While Biden deserves credit for whatever he has done to lobby European leaders to impose strict sanctions, the speech seemed a little premature in predicting victory over tyranny. So far, Putin shows no signs of backing down, and it’s the people of Ukraine who are actually engaged in war and will pay the ultimate life-or-death price. Americans simply face the price of higher gas, which many will no doubt whine about.

Advertisement

Biden also appeared to misspeak during what was intended to be a passionate call for Americans to support Ukraine. The written text said, “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people.” When Biden spoke the line, he referenced what sounded like “the Iranian people.” It’s the kind of verbal stumble that revs up mockery about Biden’s competence from the right.

Once Biden got past Ukraine, the speech lacked flow and a unifying theme — except one. That would be Biden’s optimism, which never seems to fail, no matter how dire the circumstances. “We are going to be OK,” he said. If Biden turns out to be wrong, that’s one line he may not want us to remember.

Advertisement

From COVID-19 to a world order that seems to be falling apart, the past two years have been tough, as he acknowledged. When he took office, the country had faith in Biden’s ability to bring structure to a tumultuous White House. He needs to win back that confidence. The leadership role he appears to be playing with European leaders during Russia’s horrific assault on Ukraine can help, but it’s going to take more than that.

With no evidence to speak of, Biden insists there’s still potential for common ground. “While it often appears that we never agree, that isn’t true,” he said. To make his case, Biden laid out a “Unity Agenda for the Nation.” One of the agenda items called for supporting American veterans. That’s when Boebert yelled out her insult.

What else will people remember? Probably not much, as the antics that make headlines overshadow the other words and images that are also part of the night’s history.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.