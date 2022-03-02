When an attorney’s racism tilts the scales of justice, the courts must correct with a new trial

The lawyer, Richard Doyle, died last year. But Gaines — who was sentenced to 30 to 35 years for armed assault with intent to murder but maintains his innocence — and the other Massachusetts criminal defendants whom Doyle was appointed to represent are still living with the nearly certain impact of his bias.

That’s profoundly evident in the case, reported by Globe columnist Adrian Walker, of James Gaines , who is Black and Muslim, and who discovered long after his 2005 trial and conviction that the lawyer representing him spewed racist, anti-Muslim, and other forms of hate on Facebook.

If one thing has been made clear over the last two years, it is that justice cannot be served when racial bigotry stands in its way.

The cases are being reviewed by the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the agency that appointed Doyle as a public defender. But the courts need not wait for the agency to act. If Doyle’s racist and bigoted animus, evidenced by his online smears, tainted his representation of his clients — and it’s hard to see how it couldn’t — they should get a fair shake at justice. They need new trials.

Proving that an attorney’s racial animus rose to the level of ineffective assistance of counsel warranting a new trial is, as a constitutional matter, a tall order. A defendant must, according to the Supreme Court, show not only that the attorney’s representation was unreasonably deficient, but also that “there is a reasonable probability that, but for counsel’s unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different.”

Some cases are clear-cut, as when an attorney doesn’t show up, fails to argue available legal defenses, or is revealed to have clear conflicts of interest with respect to the outcome of a case.

But when an attorney is representing someone about whom he has demonstrated strong, broadly bigoted feelings, that certainly could rise to that standard. And there is some precedent, albeit in a different jurisdiction, for just such a result.

When Ezzard Ellis, a Black California man convicted of murder and robbery, sought a new trial after discovering that his attorney was — as described in subsequent court rulings — “a virulent racist who believed in the inferiority of racial minorities and allowed his repugnant views to infect his professional life,” he was denied by state courts.

A three-judge federal appellate court panel upheld the decision to deny Ellis a new trial, despite acknowledging the attorney’s racism, ruling that because Ellis didn’t know his attorney’s views at the time of the trial, he could not prove that affected his case.

But a full panel of that court reversed the judgment and ordered a new trial. That ruling was based largely on the fact that state prosecutors had, by then, acknowledged that Ellis’s conviction should be reversed.

But three of the federal judges in the majority went further, saying that relief should have been granted by the federal court on constitutional grounds even if the state had not changed its mind.

“A trial is fundamentally unfair if defense counsel harbors extreme and deep-rooted ill will toward the defendant on account of his race,” the judges wrote.

That principle is easy enough for any court to follow, including those considering the petitions of Gaines or others who were impacted by Doyle’s apparent hatred. If they fail to, then federal judges should step in as they did in California. Justice can’t be served where the scales are tilted by hate.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.