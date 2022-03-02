After a two-year wait, Nobles girls’ basketball opens NEPSAC Class AA playoffs with a convincing win

The third-seeded Bulldogs earned a convincing, 54-42 home win over sixth-seeded Worcester Academy on Wednesday, setting up a semifinal showdown with second-seeded Tilton School on Saturday. Freshman guard Christina Pham (South Boston) erupted for 22 points, including 15 in the second half, and sophomore guard Tahira Jean Muhammad (Hyde Park) added 11 of her 15 in the first half.

After a shortened 2020-21 season without a tournament, and a 2021-22 regular season filled with COVID issues and injuries, members of the Noble and Greenough girls’ basketball team capitalized on a long-awaited opportunity to finally compete in the NEPSAC Class AA playoffs.

Nobles (18-6) built a 26-23 halftime advantage, extended it to 41-33 through three, and never let the Hilltoppers (14-8) chip away. In the first meeting this season, Nobles coach Alex Gallagher said his team had trouble matching Worcester Academy’s physicality. In the rematch, the Bulldogs showed how far they’ve come.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Pham said. “We’ve had a lot of doubters. To get one final weekend of basketball means everything.”

Pham displayed her versatility and fearlessness all night, attacking the basket with force, showing off a smooth stroke, and even taking a charge on the other end. She screamed “Let’s go!” after getting set and absorbing the hit and said she loves inspiring her teammates through her hustle.

She buried a key 3-pointer late in the third, scored inside early in the fourth, and hit another triple late to put the game out of reach.

“She’s a tremendous person and tremendous leader,” Gallagher said. “She’s a relatively quiet kid, but boy, she’s a powerful presence. Every single time today we needed a big shot, she hit a big shot. I love being able to say that I’m her coach. I’m very proud and privileged to have that title.”

The Hilltoppers, paced by sophomore Cameron Rust (South Kingstown, R.I.) with 19 points, took a hit early in the game when a Nobles player collided with Yale commit and McDonald’s All-American Game nominee Lola Lesmond. Lesmond had been Worcester Academy’s most consistent option to that point.

“We lost a starter early, and it was tough to regroup after that,” Worcester Academy coach Sherry Levin said.

Tori Balser and Chayil Mauristhene also chipped in for the Bulldogs, who were playing without Boston College commit Kayla Lezama. It was their first tournament game without current UConn star Caroline Ducharme as well, and the Bulldogs took a major step toward carving out their own identity.

They’ve captured eight of the last nine AA championships and are hoping to add another to their résumé. Most of all, they’re grateful to compete in the postseason after a nearly two-year hiatus.

“There’s a lot to be proud of, but it’s a group that’s definitely not done yet,” Gallagher said. “I think we still haven’t played our best basketball. Hopefully we can find a way to do that on Saturday.”

Division 2 State

Ursuline 55, Scituate 49 — Freshman Alana Hogan (17 points) and junior Claire Egan (12 points) led the No. 41 Bears (10-9) to an upset win over the No. 24 Sailors (13-8). Ursuline advances to face ninth-seeded Pentucket in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 State

Norton 42, Advanced Math and Science 29 — The No. 10 Lancers (12-9) closed the first quarter on a 13-5 run, and outscored AMSA 14-2 in the third quarter on the way to the first-round win. Mikayler Patch tossed in 12 points and Carly McDonald had 11.

Boys’ basketball

NEPSAC Class AA

Worcester Academy 71, St. George’s 49 — Sophomore Kayvaun Mulready (27 points) hit seven 3-pointers to help second-seeded Worcester Academy win the NEPSAC Class AA quarterfinal matchup.

NEPSAC Class B

Rivers 73, Governor’s Academy 50 — Senior captain Max Poulton (17 pointers, five 3-pointers) drained a 3 in the second half, capping a comeback from a 15-point deficit, and fellow captain Tim Minicozzi put the Red Wings (20-5) up three with another triple and the second-seeded Red Wings (20-5) pulled away for the quarterfinal win in Weston. “It was really fun, it felt like we got a lot of momentum,” Tim Minicozzi said. “We were confident that we would start playing like we knew how to play. Once we started to, it was really fun.” Junior guard Jayden Ndjigue put up 18 points and Poulton led a balanced attack, but it was defense that set the tone in the second half for Rivers. After Governors senior guard Will Batchelder carved up the Red Wings for 19 points in the first half, he could only muster two in the second half — with Rivers forcing steals, shot-clock violations, and off-balance shots. “We made it a premium to move the ball on offense, and we really put a super premium on defense, boxing out because they have a lot of guys down low who can get rebounds,” Ndjigue said. Poulton, a fifth-year senior and the only Red Wing with postseason experience because of COVID restrictions, said it’s the most fun he’s had on the team. Zalaski said it’s the least amount of coaching he’s had to do. Rivers will host Dexter Southfield in a semifinal Saturday.

NEPSAC Class C

Hyde (Maine) 76, Greens Farm 62 — Lence Altenor (27 points) and Jayden Thornton (25) led the Wolfpack to the quarterfinal win. Jacob Farnham also chipped in 15 points for the fifth-seeded visitors.

Lexington Christian 67, Gann Academy 33 — Junior Jonathan Guerrier’s 26 points helped the Lions (17-2) advance to the NEPSAC Class C semifinals.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.