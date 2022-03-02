Bruins’ five-game winning streak ends with sloppy loss to the Ducks

The Bruins spent the rest of the night chasing. The fortunate part was they were playing a Ducks team that has struggled all season to make early leads stand up.

On the same day Jeremy Swayman was named NHL rookie of the month, his competition for No. 1 netminder, Linus Ullmark, gave up three first-period goals.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — For the first 20 minutes of their matchup with the Ducks, the Bruins looked like every bit of a team on a back-to-back in the middle of a long West Coast trip.

But after battling back to tie it at 3 in the third period, the Bruins couldn’t find a way to steal a win on their way out of Honda Center.

Trevor Zegras cashed in the winner on the power play for the Ducks with 21.6 seconds left, sealing a 4-3 win and snapping the Bruins’ five-game win streak.

When Rickard Rakell gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at the 6:33 mark, jumping on a rebound opportunity to after Ullmark stopped Ryan Getzlaf’s shot, Nick Foligno answered with his second goal of the season.

While Foligno has typically been counted on to bring physicality and puck possession to the fourth line — and he took care of the first part by seeking out a rematch with Sam Carrick after a fight between the two in January knocked Foligno out of the lineup for about a week — he gave the Bruins an offensive lift that’s been rare this season.

After working with Tomas Nosek behind the net to get the puck to Brandon Carlo by the blue line, Foligno got position in front of Ducks goalie John Gibson. When Carlo ripped a slap shot, Foligno finished it with a crafty between-the-legs redirect.

The game got lopsided quickly though. Isac Lundestrom jumped on another rebound opportunity after Ullmark stopped Cam Fowler’s shot with his pad, coming in from the slot while Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk had their backs turned. It was Lundestrom’s 13th goal of the season.

Adam Henrique made it 3-1 with 57 seconds left in the period, sneaking behind Trent Frederic on the weak side of a 3-on-2 rush and scoring his 10th goal of the season.

The Bruins inched their way back in it.

Carlo’s second-period goal kept the Bruins within arm’s reach, down 3-2 going into the third. Then David Pastrnak evened it at 3 at the 1:52 mark in the third.

