Could Alabama’s Slade Bolden be the Patriots’ next Wes Welker/Julian Edelman?

Bolden, a 5-foot-11-inch, 194-pound slot receiver out of Alabama, went on to say that he admires the way Edelman played the game, from his work ethic to his mind-set. Edelman, who retired from football after the 2020 season, earned a reputation as a tough, scrappy, and reliable receiver during his 12 years in New England.

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL draft prospect Slade Bolden had a name at the ready when asked to list pro players he has modeled his game after.

“ ‘You can’t guard me, you can’t stop me, I’m going to catch everything’ — that kind of mind-set,” Bolden said. “I see myself being that kind of person and try to emulate that as best I can.”

At Alabama, Bolden said, he spoke to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien “all the time” about how O’Brien used Edelman and Wes Welker in the Patriots offense. O’Brien, who was on Nick Saban’s staff for just Bolden’s redshirt junior season, spent five years with the Patriots — and in four of them Welker was the team’s leading receiver.

Bolden sees similarities in what he can bring to the table.

“If you need a good third-down play, a good third-down catch, having that guy that’s been able to run an option route,” he said. “That’s the kind of guy that Wes was, catching the ball in the middle of the field, in the middle of traffic. That’s kind of how I was used as well.”

Welker went undrafted in 2004, and the Patriots drafted Edelman in the seventh round in 2009. Bolden seems destined for a similar fate, as most projections have him going on Day 3, if at all.

The Patriots certainly may want to consider Bolden as an option to fill their shifty slot archetype. Last year, Bolden had 42 receptions for 408 yards, while also contributing on special teams with 14 punt returns for 99 yards and five kickoff returns for 67 yards.

Even though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Bolden’s potential to fill a familiar mold seems worth a late-round pick. The Patriots currently own two sixth-rounders.

Strengthening Bolden’s case is the fact that he is close friends with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. When Bolden visited Alabama as a recruit, Jones hosted him. The two ended up rooming together and have stayed in close contact.

After most Patriots games this past season, Bolden would shoot Jones a supportive message.

“I always tried to send him a text,” Bolden said. “I know he’s busy. When he’s locked in, he’s locked in. He’s not talking to many people. But I always try to let him know that even though they may have lost, or whatever may have happened, that he always played well. I’m glad I had that relationship with him.”

As a redshirt sophomore in 2020, Bolden caught 24 passes from Jones for 270 yards and his first collegiate touchdown. When Jones declared for the draft at the end of the season, Bolden shared a farewell video on social media.

Now that Bolden is going through his own pre-draft process, Jones has been a valuable resource. About three weeks ago, the pair FaceTimed to discuss his training and preparation for the scouting combine.

Said Bolden, “He kind of calmed me down and was like, ‘Look, just go out there and be yourself. Have fun. Be confident in yourself. When it comes to interviews, you know what to do. You know how to talk to people. You know how to be smart enough to understand concepts and coverages.’

“We really just kind of chopped it up and talked like always did.”

Bolden confirmed that he met with a Patriots representative at the combine. He said that reconnecting with Jones in New England would be “an easy transition” because of their bond, but, of course, he would be happy to play for any team interested in extending an opportunity.

So, any chance Jones has put in a good word with coach Bill Belichick?

Bolden laughed.

“I don’t know,” he said. “If he did, I probably wouldn’t be allowed to say.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.