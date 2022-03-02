No. 3 Northeastern women defeat Maine, will face UConn in attempt to win fifth straight Hockey East title

The third-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team advanced to its sixth straight Hockey East championship game with a 3-1 win over Maine on Wednesday night at Matthews Arena.
Northeastern, which will be going for its fifth straight championship, hosts third seed UConn Saturday night for the title, their third meeting in the last five years.
After a scoreless first period, Maddie Mills gave the Huskies (29-4-2) a 1-0 lead at 11:39 of the second with her 16th goal of the season. Maureen Murphy scored a power-play goal less than four minutes later to make it 2-0.
The fifth-seeded Black Bears (15-19-1) cut the lead in half when Ida Kuoppala scored on the power play at 7:03 of the third. It was her 10th goal of the year.
Murphy provided insurance when she scored her second goal of the game and 29th on the season at 10:33 of the period.
Aerin Frankel made 12 saves to improve to 24-3-2 for the season and 17-0-0 in Hockey Easy tournament games in her career. Jorden Mattison stopped 38 shots for Maine.
UConn 3, Vermont 1 — Morgan Wabick scored the game winner on the power play in the second period, Megan Warrener made 30 saves, and the Huskies advanced to the Hockey East title game with a victory at the No. 10 Catamounts.
Claire Peterson gave the third seed Huskies (24-8-4) a 1-0 lead with 1:15 remaining in the opening period.
After Wabick made it 2-0 with her 12th goal of the season, Jada Habisch extended the lead with her 13th with 3:50 left in the third.
Ellice Murphy scored an empty-net goal for the Catamounts (22-11-3) with two seconds remaining.