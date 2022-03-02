No. 3 Northeastern women defeat Maine, will face UConn in attempt to win fifth straight Hockey East title

After a scoreless first period, Maddie Mills gave the Huskies (29-4-2) a 1-0 lead at 11:39 of the second with her 16th goal of the season. Maureen Murphy scored a power-play goal less than four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Northeastern, which will be going for its fifth straight championship, hosts third seed UConn Saturday night for the title, their third meeting in the last five years.

The third-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team advanced to its sixth straight Hockey East championship game with a 3-1 win over Maine on Wednesday night at Matthews Arena.

The fifth-seeded Black Bears (15-19-1) cut the lead in half when Ida Kuoppala scored on the power play at 7:03 of the third. It was her 10th goal of the year.

Murphy provided insurance when she scored her second goal of the game and 29th on the season at 10:33 of the period.

Aerin Frankel made 12 saves to improve to 24-3-2 for the season and 17-0-0 in Hockey Easy tournament games in her career. Jorden Mattison stopped 38 shots for Maine.

UConn 3, Vermont 1 — Morgan Wabick scored the game winner on the power play in the second period, Megan Warrener made 30 saves, and the Huskies advanced to the Hockey East title game with a victory at the No. 10 Catamounts.

Claire Peterson gave the third seed Huskies (24-8-4) a 1-0 lead with 1:15 remaining in the opening period.

After Wabick made it 2-0 with her 12th goal of the season, Jada Habisch extended the lead with her 13th with 3:50 left in the third.

Ellice Murphy scored an empty-net goal for the Catamounts (22-11-3) with two seconds remaining.



