Older and wiser, Josh McDaniels is trying to do everything right in second head coaching job

McDaniels saw this familiar face and had something he needed to tell me:

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday was the first time that New England reporters got a chance to speak with Josh McDaniels since he left the Patriots in January to take the Raiders’ head coaching job.

“You didn’t know rupee? The Indian currency?” he asked in an exasperated tone. “C’mon man!”

It’s true. The double-E stumped me. McDaniels didn’t say which round he got “rupee” in, but it was fun to learn that he has joined the Wordle revolution like so many of us.

It’s not a surprise that McDaniels was in a lighthearted mood; the NFL regular season doesn’t start for another six months.

But his good-natured ribbing and friendly demeanor were indicative of how differently McDaniels is approaching his tenure with the Raiders than he did his time as the Broncos’ head coach in 2009.

Back then, he was a 33-year-old whiz kid who wanted to establish himself as the new sheriff in town. The first move he made was to alienate the franchise quarterback; a month into his tenure, he traded away the popular Jay Cutler. Over the next two years, McDaniels made enemies among his players and coaches, the fans didn’t trust him, and after an 11-17 record, he was kaput.

McDaniels is 45 now, with a lot more perspective on life and football. One of his first objectives since getting the Raiders job in late January was to connect with quarterback Derek Carr and get to know him. Carr is entering the last year of his contract and has seemingly been on the trade block for years, but he is popular in the locker room, and trading him this offseason could be poisonous for McDaniels.

“I’ve met and spoken to Derek a number of times now, just trying to begin our relationship,” McDaniels said. “I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s won a lot of games. I feel good about what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.”

There’s something to be said about hiring a coach who failed in a previous stop. It worked out pretty well for the Patriots and Bill Belichick. The Raiders hope McDaniels got all of his mistakes out of his system in Denver a decade ago.

“I don’t think there’s been many days where I’ve been shocked or surprised at this point,” McDaniels said. “I know what my plan is when I wake up in the morning. Really trust the people that are in positions to do their jobs really well, try to be the best support system for them that I can.”

The Patriots were able to keep McDaniels far longer than they should have. He spent 18 years with the organization, including the last 10 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels has been strategic about interviewing for head coaching jobs over the last several years. He turned down interviews with teams such as the Jaguars, 49ers, and Browns because he was wary of the front office structure or quarterback situation. He famously almost took the Colts job in 2018, but got cold feet based on the murky future of Andrew Luck and what he felt would be a lack of support from Colts fans who can’t stand anything related to the Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also stepped up and made sure McDaniels didn’t leave. McDaniels went in to Gillette Stadium to clean out his desk, and instead emerged with a fat new contract, worth $4 million-$5 million per year, the same rate for first-time head coaches.

But this time around, there was no effort from the Patriots to retain McDaniels. No dollar amount would have persuaded him to stay.

“This is just an opportunity that I felt like I couldn’t pass up, and I’ve waited a long time,” McDaniels said. “I don’t think [the Krafts] really owed that to me. I can’t even tell you how much they’ve done for me in my career and my life, my family. There was no need to do anything like that.

“This is really a decision for what was best for me at this time, and the challenge I can take on here in Vegas.”

The Raiders are a solid gig, all things considered. They are coming off a playoff appearance and don’t need a full rebuild, a rarity for a team with a head coaching vacancy. They have a gorgeous new stadium in Vegas and a rabid fan base that extends well across California.

McDaniels hand-picked his general manager and gets to work with his longtime co-worker and college friend, Dave Ziegler. And he inherits a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback in Carr who is in the prime of his career and just threw for 4,804 yards in 2021.

“And the weather is obviously great,” McDaniels said.

But leaving New England won’t be easy, either. He won six Super Bowls in New England. Got married and had four kids in New England. Got to work for the greatest coach of all time in Belichick and coach the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady.

And now McDaniels is leaving Mac Jones, who is coming off a promising rookie season.

“Mac’s a great kid,” McDaniels said. “I was really fortunate to have a chance to coach him. Not sure I’ve been around a more mature young football player in terms of understanding the game and being able to process at such a speed and such a level that Mac was.

“I don’t have any doubts that Mac’s going to meet the challenge head on. I wish him nothing but the best, and I’ll be pulling for him, except when he plays Vegas next year.”

McDaniels also made sure to leave the Patriots on good terms. He cleared it with Belichick before taking three Patriots coaches with him; offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will have the same role, while receivers coach Mick Lombardi will be offensive coordinator, and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will be the QB coach.

“I have great respect for Bill and that process,” McDaniels said. “I spoke to him directly, multiple times, about any interest that I had in people that were there. Just try to do the right things relative to communicating with him or any other coach.”

McDaniels did the wrong things in Denver. He’s trying to do the right things in Vegas. Clearly, McDaniels is more comfortable with himself and confident that he’s ready to succeed in his second head coaching opportunity.

Just don’t let him know when you mess up in Wordle.





Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.