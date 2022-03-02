Patriots assistant Nick Caley should handle extra duties with great aplomb

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Patriots offensive coaching staff poised for big changes in 2022, one name to keep in mind is Nick Caley , who has been with the club since 2015.

Caley has been New England’s tight ends coach since 2017 and added fullbacks coach to his title last season. There’s a strong chance he could be in line for additional responsibilities next season.

Caley’s former supervisor, Josh McDaniels, left for the top job with the Raiders and took offensive assistants Mick Lombardi, Bo Hardegree, and Carmen Bricillo with him, creating some voids to fill.

Caley and Joe Judge could become the point people for the offense, a setup that would be similar to how Stephen Belichick and Jerod Mayo divvy up defensive duties.

Advertisement

McDaniels, speaking at the Scouting Combine Wednesday, gave Caley his full endorsement.

“Nick’s a really good coach. I was fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of those guys, I was there for a long time, they’re a big reason why we had success,’’ he said. “Nick’s players are always well prepared. He’s a really good teacher. He’s a motivator. You never have to ask him to work harder or longer because he always does everything he can to help the team.’’

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

McDaniels made it clear he doesn’t have any intel on how the Patriots will align their coaches, he’s just confident they are in good hands with Caley.

“I think Nick has a bright future ahead of him. I don’t know necessarily about the roles and everything. I don’t want to comment on somebody else’s situation,’’ he said. “But really fond of Nick. I think a lot of Nick and he’s got a bright future as a coach.’’

The 39-year-old Caley is highly thought of around the league and is often described as rising star in the coaching ranks. He downplayed that characterization late last year when head coaching jobs started opening.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I try not to get caught up in a lot of those things,’’ he said. “Obviously, I’ve got aspirations professionally to grow, like a lot of guys, but to be honest with you, I’ve always stuck to the recipe of just trying to focus on the job that I have, be where my feet are. That’s worked for me. Try to be the best tight ends coach, honestly, that I can be here and that’s what my focus has been on.’’

Robinson interview promising

Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson, who has drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel because of his ability to play both receiver and running back, had just one formal meeting at the Combine and it was with the Patriots.

“It was a really good interview,’’ said Robinson, who noted that Bill Belichick wasn’t present for it. “Just going over some film and different ways I can be used in the offense and things like that.’’

The 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pounder has flashed quick feet and strong hands, allowing him to excel from several spots in a Kentucky offense designed by Liam Coen, the former UMass quarterback who was recently hired by the Los Angeles Rams to be their offensive coordinator.

Though he projects as a slot receiver, Robinson also has shown the toughness to see some snaps out of the backfield.

“I feel like whenever it’s 1 on 1, I don’t think anyone can tackle me,’’ Robinson said. “I think I turn into a running back with the ball in my hands. I’m going to fight for extra yards and just try to break as many tackles as I can, try to get to the end zone.’’

Advertisement

Others take their turn

Other receivers who said they met with the Patriots include Alabama’s John Metchie, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and Arkansas’s Treylon Burks.

Metchie said he enjoyed seeing Mac Jones have success last season and that he and “Mac10 would be special.’’

“Mac and I are really close. He was my quarterback [in 2020], so Mac and I got along really well. We spent a lot of time together my freshman year, so we have a lot of chemistry back there,’’ Metchie said.

Olave said he watched film with New England’s representatives and that they asked “deeper questions” about his background.

Burks called Belichick a “great coach” and “it would be an honor to play for him.’’

Carroll is enthusiastic

Pete Carroll met the media and said he was “jacked” for the season to get started. After a brief silence, Carroll said, “Really, I’m jacked. I’m not kidding.’’ It drew some chuckles … Georgia receiver George Pickens is one of 10 athlete who signed a name, image, and likeness deal with Tom Brady’s new apparel brand, BRADY. “Yeah, that was good. We did the Brady deal in New York, Brooklyn, and that was just a good thing to expand my brand and you meet Brady of course,’’ said Pickens. “He’s a nice guy.’’ … How deep are the medical dives at the Combine? Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was caught off guard when one team asked about the hand surgery he had when he was 16. “We were paintballing and in the desert and my hand got stuck in a cactus,’’ he said with a smile. “So I had cactus needles removed from my hand, but they go back man. They look at every little thing they want to know and understand what they’re getting and on their team. So, it’s an investment for them. We understand that. And it’s part of the process.’’ For the record, the needles were stuck in Purdy’s left, nonthrowing hand.

Advertisement





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.