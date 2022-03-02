Patriots look at options at receiver at NFL Scouting Combine

Follow-up question: Of those eight receivers, how many finished their rookie contracts with the team?

INDIANAPOLIS — Question: Since 2003, how many receivers have the Patriots selected in the first four rounds of the NFL draft?

Answer: Potentially one. N’Keal Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, if he makes the 53-man roster this season. The other seven — Bethel Johnson (second round, 2003), Chad Jackson (second, 2006), Brandon Tate (third, 2009), Taylor Price (third, 2010), Aaron Dobson (second, 2013), Josh Boyce (fourth, 2013), and Malcolm Mitchell (fourth, 2016) — all didn’t stick.

It’s no secret that coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have had trouble drafting wide receivers. The success stories of Julian Edelman (seventh, 2009) and Deion Branch (second, 2002) stand out as anomalies.

The pressure is on for the Patriots to find another contributor, as the team looks to build around quarterback Mac Jones. New England has Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and Harry under contract for the upcoming season, but could certainly use a dynamic playmaker ready to go immediately.

Here’s a look at some of the prospects the Patriots have already met with at the NFL Scouting Combine:

Treylon Burks, 6-3, 225, Arkansas, junior

The 21-year-old Burks is a versatile, athletic wideout that has drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown for his size and ability to fight for yards after the catch. Burks said he’s watched tape of both Brown and Deebo Samuel, another player he tries to mimic his game after.

Last season, Burks led the Razorbacks with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. According to Pro Football Focus, Burks lined up in a variety of positions: 529 snaps in the slot, 132 out wide, 19 inline, 36 in the backfield, and one as a wildcat quarterback. He believes his ability to function in multiple roles sets him apart from other receivers in this year’s class.

When the ball wasn’t in his hands, Burks was a willing and capable blocker.

“Coach [Sam] Pittman, he was an offensive line coach before being a head coach, so blocking was a big thing for us,” Burks said. “We did that every week, working on blocking. Run-blocking was very important.”

Also important to note about Burks: His big hands. His custom-made gloves are size XXXXL. There is no question that Burks has the necessary physical tools.

Burks called his meeting with the Patriots “really intense.”

“Their organization is held to a high standard,” he said Wednesday. “I just went in there and took it on like a man.”

He went on to say it would be “an honor” to play for Belichick. For that to happen, the Patriots would have to snag him with their first-round pick at 21st overall. Regardless of where he ends up going, though, Burks made it clear he wants to have an instant impact.

“I feel like I can,” he said. “And the sky’s the limit.”

John Metchie, 6-0, 195, Alabama, junior

Unlike Burks, Metchie could be available for the Patriots with their second-round pick at 53rd overall. Coming off a torn ACL suffered in the SEC Championship game, Metchie said he hasn’t gotten the sense that the injury has affected his draft stock because his rehab is going well. According to Metchie, he is expected to be fully cleared around June.

Metchie put up big numbers this past season, hauling in 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. Like Burks, he also can contribute as a blocker.

“I think I’m the best blocking receiver in this class, for sure,” Metchie said. “It’s something we talk about in the room a lot, it’s our pride in not only playing with the ball but also playing just as well without the ball and having a big impact without the ball as well.”

Metchie said his meeting with the Patriots went “really well.” Topics of conversation included his former teammates, Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

“Mac and I are really close,” he said. “We spent a lot of time together my freshman year, so we have a lot of chemistry back there.”

So, what are his thoughts about a potential reunion? He undoubtedly would be excited, especially now that the Cincinnati Bengals have shown what’s possible when reconnecting a quarterback with one of his top college receivers.

“It’s definitely something I’ve heard and seen — the trend of teams liking to unite quarterbacks and receivers or former teammates together,” Metchie said. “I think Mac-10 and I would be special, for sure.”

Wan’Dale Robinson, 5-11, 185, Kentucky, junior

Robinson is another Day 2 prospect, expected to go in the third round.

In his lone season with Kentucky — he transferred his junior year after two seasons at Nebraska — Robinson caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. He also logged seven carries for 111 rushing yards.

During his time at Nebraska, Robinson was even more involved in the run game, recording 134 carries for 691 yards and four touchdowns.

“I think it just shows that I have that ability to do it and I can do it at a very high level,” Robinson said. “There were games where I had to take 10-plus carries at Nebraska, so if a team needs me to do that, I can do it.”

In addition to his versatility, Robinson prides himself on his route-running and ability to get in and out of his breaks quickly to create separation. After the catch, he’s elusive.

“I feel like whenever it’s one-on-one, I don’t think anyone can tackle me,” he said. “I think I turn into a running back with the ball in my hands. I’m going to fight for extra yards and just try to break as many tackles as I can and try to get to the end zone.”

Robinson said his only formal interview at the combine so far was with the Patriots. He said the conversation, in which they reviewed film and discussed different ways he could be utilized in the offense, was “really good.”

Jameson Williams, 6-2, 189, Alabama, junior

Williams was included in the Globe’s initial list of prospects to watch at the combine. He confirmed that he did meet with the Patriots.

“It was just a formal meeting, asking about me, watching film and just going over defenses and going over plays,” he said. “We watched a couple games. It was at least three or four.”

Williams would provide tremendous value as a downfield threat if he’s available for the Patriots at No. 21 overall. Like Metchie, he is still recovering from a torn ACL. His recovery timetable is slightly behind Metchie because he suffered the injury in the national championship game.

Will he be ready to go for training camp?

“It’s not something I’m going to rush, but hopefully it can happen,” Williams said.

Chris Olave, 6-1, 188, Ohio State, senior

Olave, too, was on the Globe’s initial list of prospects. He also has formally met with the Patriots and expressed excitement about the possibility of working with Jones.

“They have a great young quarterback in Mac Jones,” Olave said. “We played [Alabama] in the national championship my junior year. He had a great game, he was up for the Heisman, and he had a great rookie year. He went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, so I feel like he’s going to develop as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

