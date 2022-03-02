Peabody girls’ hockey rolls over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake after big first period

Sophomore Catie Kampersal scored 1:14 into the contest, the first of five Tanners goals in the first period, propelling No. 15 Peabody to a Division 1 first round win over No. 18 Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake, 9-2, at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink. The Tanners will face the winner of No. 2 Arlington and No. 31 Marblehead in the second round.

Prior the puck dropped, Peabody girls’ hockey coach Michelle Roach asked her team who was nervous. Instead of letting the pregame butterflies affect the Tanners’ performance, the 2021 MIAA Coach of the Year wanted her team to use the jitters as fuel.

Freshman Sarah Powers (two goals, two assists), freshman Shirley Whitmore (two goals), and junior Hannah Gromko (two goals) paced the Tanners (15-5-1), who had six different players find the net. Rolling three lines throughout the contest, the Tanners showcased their depth with 13 players notching a point.

“I think after that first goal, we really picked it up and got some momentum,” said Roach. “We were making good passes, finding open lanes. We understood that it’s tournament hockey and we need to get to people early and often and we were able to do that.”

The Tanners excelled off the rush, gaining the zone and creating plays. Powers scored her first goal by beating a defender wide at the blue line with a burst of speed, cutting to the net and outmuscling another opponent before bringing the puck to her backhand and beating goaltender Sadie Watchorn.

Strong on pucks all evening, the Tanners utilized their speed to win battles. Despite outscoring opponents 81-28 prior to the contest, the team felt like it had something to prove, given their No. 15 seeding.

“It was a statement for us,” said Roach. “We’ve had a fantastic season, we have a fantastic team, and I think a lot of teams count us out and don’t give us the credit and I think the kids made a statement tonight.”

Freshman Alyse Mutti made 18 saves to earn the win, highlighted by two breakaway saves on Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake standout junior Shea Kelleher.

Kelleher scored both goals for Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (11-10), assisted by freshman Brooke Hohmann each time.

Peabody's Alexa Pepper (right) sails to the ice as she was tripped up by Whitman-Hanson's Caitlin Dilley (left) at the McVann O’Keefe Rink. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 1 State

Newton North/South 2, Hingham 0 — Goalie Camille Kouroriez (45 saves) was stellar in carrying the Crush (6-13-3) to the first-round win at Pilgrim Arena. Sophomore Danielle Morrill and freshman Ellie Fahey scored.

Shrewsbury 5, Auburn 0 — Sisters Kaci and Mia Ryder each scored two goals apiece, powering the No. 6 Colonials (14-6-1) to the first-round win at NorthStar Ice Sports. Senior assistant captain Aislinn Bennett notched three assists.

Division 2 State

Archbishop Williams 3, Weymouth 1 — Junior Grace Mottau scored twice and senior Karaline O’Toole added a goal in a win for the No. 13 Bishops (13-5-3) at Canton SportsPlex.

Framingham 4, Central Catholic 3 — Tatum Villa netted the winner midway through third period as the No. 32 Flyers (9-7-5) stormed back from a 3-0 deficit for the preliminary-round win at Loring Arena, the program’s first tournament win since 2010.

Medfield/Norton 3, Needham 2 — Sophomore Katherine Flippo scored twice, including the winner in double overtime, to power the No. 22 Warriors (14-7) to the first-round win at Babson College. Senior captain Megan MacTavish scored the tying goal midway through the third period.

Advertisement

NEPSAC Chuck Vernon (Elite)

Nobles 3, St. Paul’s 2 — Olivia Maffeo scored the winner in overtime to lift the host Bulldogs (24-0-3) to the quarterfinal win in Dedham.

Phillips Andover 2, Loomis Chaffee 1 — Senior Indi Wagner assisted on both goals, scored by freshman Emily Mara and senior Gwyn Lapp, and senior goaltender Lexington Secreto stopped 35 shots to lead the No. 4 seeded Big Blue (14-4-4) to the quarterfinal win in Andover.

NEPSAC Dorothy Howard (Small)

New Hampton 3, Brooks 1 — A pair of shorthanded goals from Julia Pellerin and a tally from Brenna Young propelled the host Huskies (10-4) to a NEPSAC quarterfinal win. Jo Tattersall contributed two assists and Jansen Lucas pitched in with another.

