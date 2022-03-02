In postseason return, Malden Catholic boys’ hockey shoots past Woburn

Woburn (9-8-4) opened the game dominating offensive zone time and controlling the physicality on Malden Catholic’s home ice.

In the program’s first tournament appearance since the 2017-18 season, 11th-seeded Malden Catholic surged ahead on a second-period goal from sophomore John Jenkins and a added pair of empty net tallies late for a 4-1 victory over No. 22 Woburn in the first round of the Division 1 tournament Wednesday night at Valley Forum II.

But the Lancers (12-9) stuck first when junior Will Fosdick buried a brilliant pass from Seamus Condon.

But with 3:19 remaining in the first period, Fosdick was whistled for a five-minute major (boarding). Woburn’s Derek Baccari capitalized on the lengthy power play, with Mike Arsenault assisting for 1-1.

The second period, however, was a turning point. Jenkins put the Lancers up 2-1 with a rifling wrist shot from the hash marks.

The third period was a showcase for junior netminder Brendan Zinck, who was sensational and collected five highlight-reel saves on Woburn late in the game.

“We battled through a tough start and penalties, but we came out on top,” said Zinck after his 24-save performance. “This was by far the best atmosphere I have played in, and we are looking forward to the next round.”

With an empty net at the other end, Joe Gaffney and Owen Keefe netted the final two goals.

“Our players have never played in a state tournament game, never mind a home state tournament game,” Malden Catholic coach Chris Kuchar said of his first postseason victory with the Lancers.

“In long stretches today, we played really good hockey.”

MC will face the winner of No. 6 Arlington and No. 27 Bishop Fenwick.

Division 1 State

Xaverian 4, Andover 0 — Jack Silva scored twice in the third period, and an empty-netter from Nolan Dion secured the first-round win for No. 2 seeded Hawks (17-3-1) at Canton Ice House.

Division 2 State

Canton 3, Plymouth South 0 — Senior Eamon Kelly and junior AJ Thomas scored in the first period, sophomore Brian Middleton added a goal in the second period, and the No. 3 Bulldogs (19-2-1) blanked the No. 30 Panthers in a first-round game at Metropolis Rink. Freshman Colin Davis earned the shutout for Canton, which extended its win streak to 19 and awaits the winner of No. 14 Plymouth North and No. 19 Concord-Carlisle. Junior Tristan Holmes made 44 saves for South (7-14).

Norwood 4, Westborough 1 ― Senior captain Myles Kidd and junior Kevin Broderick scored 1:08 apart as the No. 7 Mustangs took control early in their first-round victory over the No. 26 Rangers at The Skating Club of Boston.

“I thought we came out pretty strong tonight,” Norwood coach Chuck Allen said. “We took a couple penalties, but I thought 5 on 5 we dominated.”

Kidd took a lead pass right at the blue line, twisting to control the puck and stay onside, then broke in free and flipped a backhand over the glove of Westborough senior goalie Dylan Arnold into the top right corner just 4:21 into the game.

Then just four seconds after a Rangers tripping penalty, Norwood (18-2-1) won the faceoff and worked the puck around to Broderick, who fired it home from the left point as Arnold was caught out of position. Apparently injured on the play, Arnold left the game and was replaced by junior Will Yearick (26 saves).

Junior Conor Lydon scored off a forced turnover 1:36 into the second period, snapping a shot past Yearick off the right post and in.

Senior Anthony Pascale got Westborough (9-8-2) on the board 2:26 into the third when he forced a blue line turnover, skated in alone and beat Mustangs senior Ethan Barrows (10 saves) between the pads.

But Norwood limited the visitors’ chances throughout, finishing with a 36-11 advantage in shots. Junior Sean Dittmeier scored an empty netter with 1:41 left, sealing another home game for Norwood next week against either No. 10 Newburyport or No. 23 Wilmington.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 5, Rockland 2 — Senior captain Hudson Perry, junior Jack Billings, and senior Camden Knapp scored second-period goals to break open a 1-1 game and lead the 11th-seeded Whalers (8-8-4) to the first-round victory over the No. 22 Bulldogs at Nantucket Ice. Junior Hunter Strojny and senior alternate captain Cole Evens added goals for Nantucket, which advances to face a familiar Cape & Islands rival - either No. 6 Martha’s Vineyard or No. 27 Monomoy/Mashpee.

NEPSAC Martin/Earl

Nobles 5, Northfield Mt. Hermon 0 — Goaltender Tyler Bloomfield recorded his first career shutout, and Joe Mense (1 goal, 2 assists) and Austin Tasca (1 goal, 2 assists) each tallied three points to lead the No. 4 seed Bulldogs (13-6-1). Nobles will face No. 1 seed Brunswick in the semifinals.

NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons

St. Mark’s 4, Portsmouth Abbey 0 — Andrew Gibbons scored twice, while Sebastian Johnson and Jimmy Lyver notched the other tallies to send the No. 1 seed Lions (18-6-1) to the semifinals.

Jim Clark reported from Norwood.