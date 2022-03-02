Rivers rides wave of Max Poulton 3-pointers, defense to NEPSAC Class B quarterfinal comeback victory

The senior captain hit his second 3-pointer of the second half, completing a comeback from a 15-point deficit for the host Rivers boys’ basketball team Wednesday afternoon.

Max Poulton thought to himself “Yeah, I’m making this shot,” as he coolly drained a corner 3.

“I got chills,” he said.

Fellow senior guard Tim Minicozzi put Rivers up three with another triple, and the second-seeded Red Wings rolled to a 73-50 win over Governor’s Academy in a NEPSAC Class B quarterfinal in Weston. Rivers will host Dexter Southfield in a semifinal Saturday.

“It was really fun, it felt like we got a lot of momentum,” Minicozzi said. “We were confident that we would start playing like we knew how to play. Once we started to, it was really fun.”

Junior guard Jayden Ndjigue (18 points) and Poulton (17 points, with five 3-pointers) led a balanced attack, but it was defense that set the tone in the second half for Rivers (20-5).

After Governors senior guard Will Batchelder carved up the Red Wings for 19 points in the first half, he could only muster two in the second — with Rivers forcing steals, shot-clock violations, and off-balance shots.

“We made it a premium to move the ball on offense, and we really put a super premium on defense, boxing out because they have a lot of guys down low who can get rebounds,” Ndjigue said.

“Making sure we have five guys on the glass at all times to secure rebounds really helped fuel our offense in the second half.”

The Governors (12-10) stormed to a 27-12 lead, with Batchelder the catalyst.

The Holy Cross commit, however, found little room to work with from then on, as the lead shrunk to 8 at the half, and the teams converged at 40-40 early in the second half.

At halftime, Rivers coach Keith Zalaski told his team, “This can’t end.”

“We’ve got to play with the same tempo. For us, if we’re aggressive, very few teams can match that ability for all five guys on the court to make plays and do the things that we can do.”

Poulton, a fifth-year senior and the only Red Wing with postseason experience because of COVID restrictions, said it’s the most fun he’s had on the team. Zalaski said it’s the least amount of coaching he’s had to do.

“It’s the most connected we’ve been off the court and I think that definitely leads to on the court when it comes to tough times,” Poulton said. “We haven’t come back from 15 points down this whole season and we picked a really good time to figure out how to come together on the court as we had off the court.”

“It’s an awesome group of guys to coach,” Zalaski said. “These guys are tremendous, they’re connected, they play for each other. When you have that, you don’t have to coach a lot.”





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.