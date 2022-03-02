Seattle Seahawks not interested in trade talks involving quarterback Russell Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions through 2027. The moves give some security to the two men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over the past three seasons, but who also oversaw a head-scratching collapse last season after a 10-2 start to the schedule. The extensions come during an offseason that’s developed into a surprise cold war between star young quarterback Kyler Murray and the franchise, which included Murray wiping his social media account of any references to the Cardinals. Murray is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The Cardinals are expected to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, but Murray appears to want an extension that mirrors other star young quarterbacks, such as Buffalo’s Josh Allen , who signed a six-year, $254 million deal last offseason.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks aren’t open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson . “That’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed,” Carroll said. “It’s been the same every year we’ve been here so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.” Carroll was later even more definitive. While meeting with local beat writers away from the podium, Carroll, who added that he and Wilson have stayed in communication through the offseason, said general manager John Schneider has given a standard message when teams may call: “We’re not shopping the quarterback.” This year has been mostly quiet to date on the Wilson front after last offseason when there was plenty of noise and ongoing speculation about his future with the Seahawks. Wilson played in 14 games in 2021, throwing for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Seahawks finished 7-10, their first time with a losing record since Wilson’s arrival and missed the playoffs for just the second time.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

Russia, Belarussia athletes to compete at Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee will allow Russians and Belarussians to compete as “neutrals athletes” when the Beijing Games open Friday. Russian athletes had already been slated to compete as RPC, short for Russian Paralympic Committee, as punishment for the state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The IPC added more restrictions on the Russians while Belarus was sanctioned for its part in aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine. IPC president Andrew Parsons defended the decision not to expel the athletes, saying the rules of the IPC did not allow it. The IPC is based in Germany, and he said any expulsion “would be overturned in the German court of law.” Officials say 71 Russian athletes are expected to compete in the Paralympics, joined by 20 from Ukraine … Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed he is trying to sell the English Premier League soccer club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment, which made him a high-profile target for politicians demanding he be included among wealthy and influential Russians hit with British sanctions after a week of Russia’s war on Ukraine. One potential buyer, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, had already gone public to reveal Abramovich was trying to sell with a price tag of at least $2.5 billion floated. On the field, Chelsea fell behind twice at second-tier club Luton Town before Romelu Lukaku scored in the 78th minute for a 3-2 win that sends the European champions to the FA Cup quarterfinals. Liverpool also advanced with a 2-1 win over visiting Norwich behind two Takumi Minamino goals, as did Southampton, a 3-1 winner at home against West Ham.

HOCKEY

Talks with select NHL teams and major corporate sponsors have intensified in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s bid to form a league within the next year, two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press. While progress is being made, one of the people said an announcement is not imminent, while also cautioning against placing a timeline on when a proposed league made up of the world’s top players could be ready for opening faceoff. In a text, PWHPA executive Jayna Hefford declined to comment. Details of how the proposed league would operate are unknown, though the most ideal scenario would involve NHL franchises on both sides of the border co-sponsoring women’s teams competing in a regular-season schedule followed by playoffs … Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss an extended period of time with what the team is calling a serious eye injury. Hagelin was struck in the left eye with an errant stick during practice Tuesday. General manager Brian MacLellan said the 33-year-old had surgery Tuesday night.

GOLF

Tiger Woods earns top prize in impact program

The PGA Tour announced Tiger Woods as the winner of the new $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics. Woods won the $8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who claimed on Twitter in December that he was the winner. The tour had said the program would be measured through the end of the year. Woods captivated golf in December when he returned from a shattered right leg in a February car accident to play the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. They finished second. Mickelson finished second in the Player Impact Program and earned $6 million. He was followed by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas, who each earned $3.5 million. The rest of the top 10, who each made $3 million, were Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Bubba Watson.

MISCELLANY

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson able to resume basketball activities

Zion Williamson’s recovery from a right foot injury has improved to the point where he can gradually resume basketball activities, the New Orleans Pelicans said after doctors examined recent imaging of Williamson’s foot and saw evidence of “improved bone healing.” However, there remains no timetable for when he might play in a game. Williamson, an All-Star last season, was trying to return to practice in mid-December from an injury that occurred during the summer. But imaging of his foot at that time revealed a setback that forced him to stop practicing … Suns’ All-Star guard Devin Booker entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers. Booker is the Suns’ leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists … Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed, hours before the Hoyas (6-22, 0-17 Big East) played at Seton Hall in an attempt to end a school-record 18-game losing streak. After acknowledging the “disappointment of a difficult season,” Reed went on to say in his statement: “In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.” … Stanford women’s soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who stopped two penalty shots to lead the Cardinal to a 5-4 shootout win over North Carolina after a scoreless tie in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22. The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major.