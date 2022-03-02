fb-pixel Skip to main content
Men's college basketball

UMass fires men’s basketball coach Matt McCall

By Associated PressUpdated March 2, 2022, 18 minutes ago
The University of Massachusetts announced on Wednesday the dismissal of men's basketball coach Matt McCall.John Minchillo/Associated Press

AMHERST, Mass. — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season.

McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.

“Matt poured himself into this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program," athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court.”

UMass has reached the NCAA Tournament just once since making seven straight trips from 1992-98 under John Calipari and Bruiser Flint, including a trip to the Final Four in 1996 that was vacated for rules violations.

