UMass fires men’s basketball coach Matt McCall

AMHERST, Mass. — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season.

McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.

“Matt poured himself into this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program," athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court.”