Photos: Pain, shock, and resilience amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

A woman cried outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, in Gorenka, outside the capital of Kyiv.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated PressA 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Yevhen lay in bed in a military hospital in Lviv after being injured by a mine in the Luhansk region.DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesA woman and child peered out of the window of a bus as they left Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated PressA refugee boy who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine cried at the railway station in Zahony, Hungary.Anna Szilagyi/Associated PressA member of Ukrainian forces patrolled the streets at Maidan square in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty ImagesNatali Sevriukova stood next to her home following a rocket attack in Kyiv.Emilio Morenatti/Associated PressA man used a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty ImagesPolice officers detained demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia.Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated PressThe body of a servicemember was coated in snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated PressA woman cried in the small basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes outside Kyiv.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated PressA refugee fleeing the invasion held her baby as she sat in a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Siret, Romania.Andreea Alexandru/Associated PressA woman tended to her newborn at a maternity ward that has shifted to a hospital basement in Kyiv.LYNSEY ADDARIO/NYTPeople took part in a basic military training session in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.Alexey Furman/Getty ImagesUkrainian soldiers held a position that was the site of a battle the day before with Russian forces on a highway leading into Kharkiv, Ukraine.Tyler Hicks/NYTAndrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense force, stood in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside Kyiv.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated PressA child sat on a suitcase waiting to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated PressUkrainian refugees walked along vehicles lining up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova.Sergei Grits/Associated PressA child spoke on the phone as he said goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Kramatorsk for western Ukraine.Andriy Andriyenko/Associated PressUkrainian refugees queued to file for residency permits at the foreigner police headquarters in Prague.MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty ImagesLocal militiamen helped an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery on the outskirts of Kyiv.Emilio Morenatti/Associated PressDaniel Shevchenko (left), a Ukrainian volunteer soldier who worked as a coffee roaster until recently, at a base as other volunteers and security forces are readied in Kyiv.LYNSEY ADDARIO/NYTTaria, age 27, popped out of a tent where she is living with her two children in a subway station in Kyiv.LYNSEY ADDARIO/NYTAn oncology patient rested on a couch in a basement being used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv.Emilio Morenatti/Associated PressA woman reacted as she waited for a train trying to leave Kyiv.Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press