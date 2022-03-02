What are cluster and vacuum weapons, and how has Russia used them in the past?

Russian forces, according to Ukraine and rights groups, also used cluster munitions in strikes on Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city and the center of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days.

International rights groups reported that cluster munitions apparently fired by Russia appeared to have hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine and an area near a hospital in the Kyiv-controlled part of the eastern Donetsk region last week, killing several civilians.

As more and more people are injured or killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Moscow faces mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons, which can put civilians at increased risk, particularly when used in urban areas.

Videos shared on social media show Russian launchers for thermobaric weapons, often called "vacuum" weapons, rolling down Ukrainian streets. A CNN team reported seeing a Russian thermobaric rocket launcher south of Belgorod, Russia, near the Ukrainian border, on Saturday. And Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, accused Russia of using "vacuum bombs" in its invasion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that she had seen reports that Russia had used cluster and vacuum munitions on civilians in Ukraine but could not confirm the accounts.

"If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime," Psaki said at a news conference Monday.

It remains unclear whether Russia's use of the weapons so far would constitute war crimes, since that would depend on a legal question over the extent to which Russian forces minimized risk to civilians.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration, said Tuesday that Russia has launcher systems in Ukraine "that could be used for a thermobaric weapon" but that U.S. officials could not confirm the presence or use of such weapons themselves in Ukraine.

The Kremlin denied that the Russian military used cluster or vacuum munitions during the invasion.

Here's what to know about the weapons, their legality and the threat they pose to civilians.

What are cluster and vacuum munitions?

Cluster munitions are not precision weapons - the rocket, bomb or projectile launching them spins as it flies, scattering small bomblets, which hit a wide area indiscriminately. The weapons are notorious for producing dud bomblets that can explode if they are disturbed, making them dangerous to civilians, including children, even after the fighting.

Human Rights Watch reported last week that a Russian ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition struck near a hospital in Vuhledar, a town in the Kyiv-controlled part of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 24. The attack killed four civilians, injured 10 more and damaged health infrastructure, the organization said. Human Rights Watch verified photographs showing the remnant of the weapon allegedly used - a 9M79-series Tochka missile with a 9N123 cluster munition warhead. Weapons in that series can have ranges of up to 43 or 75 miles.

Part of what appeared to be a Smerch rocket - another weapon in the Russian arsenal that can carry cluster munitions - landed in a playground in Kharkiv, according to video verified by The Washington Post and examined by experts. It was unclear whether the rocket carried a single warhead or cluster munitions.

Thermobaric weapons, meanwhile, are designed to create significant heat and pressure. The missiles, which are launched from tanks, typically consist of a container filled with fuel. They explode in two stages: First, they distribute an aerosol consisting of tiny fuel and metal components. Then, a second charge ignites the aerosol cloud, producing extreme heat and pressure and burning up oxygen in the area.

The blast waves last longer than those from conventional explosives.

They are called "vacuum" weapons because of the perception that they suck the air out of people's lungs. That is not exactly how they work, experts say. They are more like gas or dust explosions than a vacuum, according to an Armament Research Services report, and the intense pressure they release causes trauma to the lungs.

Russians call their TOS-1A thermobaric launch system - the kind they appear to have in Ukraine - a "flamethrower." Troops have nicknamed it "Buratino," the Russian equivalent of Pinocchio.

The subheading accompanying the weapon's listing on the website of Russia's state arms export agency reads, "I will create hell for the enemy."

Thermobaric weapons are more precise than the most powerful conventional bombs, said Dan Wasserbly, head of Americas news at Janes, an open-source defense intelligence agency.

But vacuum weapons became infamous because "you can't hide" from them, he added, since the aerosol they release can seep into enclosed structures. That is why they are often used to target military positions in tunnels, fortifications, bunkers and caves. But in highly populated urban areas, they easily end up killing civilians, too.

"Let's say you have people hiding, maybe civilians, in a basement," Wasserbly said. "That doesn't protect them against something like this, because the aerosols get into the basement and catch fire and everybody dies a pretty awful death."

Where and why are they banned?

An international treaty banning cluster weapons, the Convention on Cluster Munitions, was adopted in Dublin in 2008 and took effect in 2010. The treaty prohibits any use, production, stockpiling or transfer of cluster munitions and obligates countries to destroy any cluster munitions in their arsenals and commit to clearing contaminated land.

More than 100 countries are party to the treaty, including over 20 NATO member states. Russia and Ukraine - which both possess cluster weapons - have not joined.

The United States has also kept its name off the treaty, largely because plans for defending South Korea in the event of a North Korean attack rely on cluster munitions, Wasserbly said. But the United States "has largely tried to wean itself off of them," he added.

Thermobaric weapons are not banned. But they pose great risk for civilians when deployed in urban settings, and an attack can constitute a war crime for a number of reasons, including if civilians are targeted or if the attacker does not take steps to minimize harm.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he would open "as rapidly as possible" an investigation of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

Where have the weapons been used?

None of the 110 countries that are party to the cluster munitions treaty are known to have used the weapons since joining. But some states that have declined to add their name to the treaty have continued to use them, leaving a trail of civilian casualties.

Soviet forces used an earlier version of contemporary Russian thermobaric weapons in Afghanistan in the late 1980s. Russia was also accused of indiscriminately targeting civilian populations with cluster and vacuum weapons during the second conflict in Chechnya, from 1999 to 2005.

Human Rights Watch and other international monitors documented the use of cluster munitions in eastern Ukraine by Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists between July 2014 and February 2015. Ukraine has denied using the weapons.

Rights organizations and monitoring groups have also documented the use of cluster munitions by Russian and Syrian forces in Syria, where the Kremlin backs President Bashar al-Assad. Cluster bombs destroyed Syrian cities such as Aleppo and caused thousands of casualties, killing hundreds of children. Russian-made thermobaric weapons were also reportedly used in Syria.

Civilians "remain the primary victims of cluster munitions at the time of the attacks and after conflict has ended" around the world, according to the Cluster Munition Coalition, which monitors the use of the weapons globally.

Thermobaric weapons, meanwhile, have been used by the United States in Iraq and in Afghanistan.

The alleged use of cluster and vacuum munitions in Ukraine has raised fears that the conflict is entering a deadlier stage, particularly if Russia were to use the weapons widely on Ukrainian cities.

"There are no good bombs - it's all bad news. It's just the reason these draw so much criticism is the indiscriminate nature of how they work," Wasserbly said. "Because we're talking about urban warfare here, the potential for collateral damage and civilian casualties is just so high."

The Washington Post’s Alex Horton and Joyce Lee contributed to this report.