Author readings around Boston March 6-12

Dolly Parton and James Patterson (” Run, Rose, Run ”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Books (tickets are $30 for admission and a copy of the book to pick up, or $35.39 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).

MONDAY

Vidya Krishnan (”Phantom Plague: How Tuberculosis Shaped History”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Toba Spitzer (”God is Here: Reimagining the Divine”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Matt Paxton (”Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff: Declutter, Downsize, and Move Forward with Your Life”) is in conversation with Jean Powers at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society (tickets are $40 and include a shipped signed copy of the book) . . . Meghan O’Rourke (”The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness”) is in conversation with Gretchen Rubin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mary Cappello (”Lecture”), Cassandra Lane (”We Are Bridges: A Memoir”), and Yiyun Li (”Tolstoy Together: 85 Days of War and Peace with Yiyun Li”) are in conversation with Brigid Hughes at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Farah Heron (”Kamila Knows Best”) is in conversation with Kate Spencer and Lily Chu at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Michele Assarasakorn and Nathan Fairbairn (”Paws: Gabby Gets It Together”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Elena Favilli, Lilly Workneh, CaShawn Thompson, and Giulia Flamini (“Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women”) read at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library . . . The team of authors and translators (”The Way Spring Arrives and Other Stories”) are in conversation with C Pam Zhang at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

WEDNESDAY

Kathryn Paige Harden (”The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Roger Lowenstein (”Ways and Means: Lincoln and His Cabinet and the Financing of the Civil War”) reads in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Neema Avashia (”Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Elaine Dimopoulos (”Turn the Tide”) is in conversation with Amy Cherrix at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Afia Atakora (”Conjure Women”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library . . . Kelly Mustian (”The Girls in the Stilt House”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Newbury Town Library.

THURSDAY

Karen Joy Fowler (”Booth”) is in conversation with Ruth Ozeki at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ogi Ogas (”Journey of the Mind: How Thinking Emerged from Chaos”) is in conversation with Lisa Feldman Barrett in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Andrea Pitzer (”Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World”) is in conversation with Deborah Blum at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jonathan Papernick (”I Am My Beloveds”) is in conversation with Steve Yarbrough at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Stephen Kurkjian (”Master Thieves: The Boston Gangsters Who Pulled off the World’s Greatest Art Heist”) reads at 7 p.m. in person at the Jamaica Plain Branch of Boston Public Library . . . Sarah Penner (”The Lost Apothecary”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Billerica Public Library . . . Marie Benedict (”Her Hidden Genius”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Public Library.

FRIDAY

Lee Kravetz (”The Last Confessions of Sylvia P.”) is in conversation with Elsa Hart at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Traci Sorell (”Powwow Day”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Haley McGee (”The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale”) reads at 2 p.m. at Brockton Public Library . . . Olivia Dade (”All the Feels”) reads at 3 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . George O’Connor (”Olympians: Dionysos: The New God”) reads in person at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.