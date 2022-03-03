A certain movie made an offer we couldn’t refuse: ‘The Godfather’ turns 50

“The Godfather” would surpass “The Sound of Music” as the all-time top-grossing movie (before losing the title to “Jaws”). Half a century later, it’s still making money for the studio that produced it. “The Godfather” had a limited theatrical release last month; and on March 22 Paramount will be releasing 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray restored versions of “The Godfather” and its two sequels, the restorations having been supervised by their director, Francis Ford Coppola.

Considered strictly as an investment, “The Godfather” came presold. Mario Puzo’s novel had been an enormous bestseller. Several million copies were in print by the time the movie version had its premiere. That was just under 50 years ago, on March 24, 1972.

Advertisement

So, no, there was never much doubt about “The Godfather” commercially. It would make money. The issue was simply how much. The big question about the movie wasn’t financial but artistic. This seems unimaginable now. It didn’t back then.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

From left: James Caan, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and John Cazale in "The Godfather." Paramount

First there was the matter of what “The Godfather” was. Gangster pictures, while a much-loved old-time Hollywood genre, had long been passé and never really enjoyed much cultural status. The movie was just going to cash in on the book, right? In fact, Paramount wanted Coppola to set the story in the present day and shoot it on the cheap in Saint Louis.

Then there was the cast. What’s now considered one of the finest ever assembled didn’t look that way at the time. Marlon Brando, whose career had been in decline for more than a decade, had to do a screen test for the part of Don Corleone. Brando, having to audition! Other actors considered for the part had included Laurence Olivier, George C. Scott, and Burt Lancaster. And Brando, though he’d win a best actor Oscar for his performance, didn’t play the most important role. That would be Al Pacino, as Michael Corleone. Pacino had made only two other movies, and Diane Keaton, as his wife, Kay, had made just one. Much of the rest of the cast was similarly untested, little known, or both.

Advertisement

The biggest question mark was Coppola. Only 32, he hadn’t directed in three years; and his best-known movie, an adaptation of the Broadway musical “Finian’s Rainbow,” had flopped. Badly. Coppola did have two things going for him. He had shared a 1970 screenwriting Oscar, for “Patton” (Coppola and Puzo collaborated on the “Godfather” script), and he was Italian American. Paramount could point to that as giving the movie authenticity.

Al Pacino (left) and Francis Ford Coppola on the set of "The Godfather." Paramount

What no one could have predicted was that Coppola would make the greatest movie in Hollywood history.

[Pause for deep intake of breath.]

Yes, the greatest. The adjective is chosen after due consideration. “Greatest,” not “best,” though certainly you can make a case for “The Godfather” as best, too. Best, a condition of excellence, is inherently subjective. “Citizen Kane”? “Vertigo”? “Raging Bull”? Ladies and gentlemen, start your argumentative engines.

Greatest, a condition of magnitude, is different. Even if it can’t quite be tallied, it can be assessed. Any such assessment might comprise sweep, ambition, a combining of artistic achievement and popular appeal, cultural prominence, the enduring of that cultural prominence, and . . . the list could go on, but let’s just add honoring Hollywood history even as the work in question enlarges that history. “The Godfather” qualifies on all counts.

Advertisement

Al Pacino and Robert Duvall in "The Godfather." Paramount

Being the greatest movie also means that the movie being a movie ceases to matter. “The Godfather” is as deeply embedded in American life as the Super Bowl (three hours of big business based on violence — not unlike Coppola’s movie) or even Thanksgiving (yes, AMC annually shows “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II” on the holiday).

Even people who’ve never seen “The Godfather” recognize the name “Corleone” and can quote lines like “make him an offer he can’t refuse” and “sleeps with the fishes” and “leave the gun, take the cannoli.”

Those famous lines notwithstanding, the most important one comes at the movie’s opening: “I believe in America.” Those four words define everything that follows.

Herman Mankiewicz’s original title for the script that became “Citizen Kane” was “American.” “The Godfather” might just as well be called “America.” The story starts in 1945 and ends in the early ‘50s. These years were the high-water mark of the American Century, as we can now see, and what may be the single most astonishing thing about a film that’s such marvelous entertainment is that it has no rival in screen history as a consciously interrogatory American epic. Take your pick: ambition, business, violence, immigration, hypocrisy, ethnic prejudice, Studio Age Hollywood (horse’s head included), Las Vegas, the rise of the Sunbelt. They’re all here.

“The Godfather” may or may not actually “believe” in America. It’s hard to imagine a more lethally subversive line in a mainstream Hollywood movie than Don Barzini’s quip “After all, we’re not Communists.” The second-most astonishing thing about “The Godfather” may be that a movie as implicitly critical of America should have been, and remain, so immensely popular. But “The Godfather” definitely shows America, and shows things about it that no other popular entertainment has dared do, let alone done so successfully. A spoonful of olive oil helps the medicine go down? It does when the company importing it is named Genco.

Advertisement

Marlon Brando (right) in "The Godfather." Paramount Pictures

In a way, focusing on the place “The Godfather” has in the culture does it a disservice, since that scants its place in movie history. Consider just three examples. There’s the sumptuous rightness of Dean Tavoularis’s production design, which set a new standard for period filmmaking. The scene where Michael kills Captain McCluskey (Sterling Hayden) employs sound with an unprecedented emotional expressivity. That’s largely the doing of audio genius Walter Murch. The sheer technical daring of Gordon Willis’s cinematography altered the face of movies — and the warmth of his earth-tone palette helps make the film’s frequent violence less unpalatable and its characters’ moral chill less objectionable. This is the true paradox of “The Godfather”: These really are bad, bad people we’re watching, yet we like them so much; and what we’re seeing, and enjoying so much, even if we prefer not to realize it, Michael’s willing moral self-destruction.

If ever proof were needed of the idiocy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recall that Willis’s cinematography wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar — and Coppola lost best director to Bob Fosse for “Cabaret.” “Willkommen, Bienvenue . . .” oh, no? Oh, yes.

Advertisement

Richard Conte (standing at left) and Marlon Brando in "The Godfather." Paramount

Movie history of a different sort figures here, too. The first two “Godfather” pictures are rightly seen as the pinnacle of the New Hollywood of the 1970s. But Coppola had the shrewdness to draw on Old Hollywood to enrich and enlarge his film. It wasn’t just that he took a classic Hollywood genre, the gangster picture, and transformed it. His casting looked to the past as well as the future, and in the best possible way. Along with such new faces as Pacino and Keaton and John Cazale, as Fredo (making his film debut) — and such superbly cast non-actors as the singer Morgana King, as Mama Corleone, and the wrestler Lenny Montana, as Luca Brasi (who “sleeps with the fishes”) — there were the old Hollywood standbys Hayden and Richard Conte, as Barzini.

Al Pacino and Diane Keaton in "The Godfather." Paramount

Is it perfect? Of course not. Al Martino’s too old for Johnny Fontane. The movie sags during Michael’s Sicilian exile. Does James Caan seem Italian to you? Keaton, who’s had one of the most appealing careers of the past half century, is miscast as Kay. In fairness, the part’s so underwritten it’s difficult to imagine anyone doing much better. Or there’s the most notorious goof, the obviously fake punch when Sonny (Caan) is beating up his brother-in-law.

Yet the reason that goof jumps out is because so much in the movie is so overwhelmingly right. Add “overwhelming rightness” to the greatness assessment given above. That rightness even extends beyond “The Godfather” itself. “The Godfather: Part II” is the one instance, perhaps, where there really isn’t an argument over best. It’s the best sequel in movie history. Period. Full Stop. In the unlikely event there is an argument, though, let it wait a bit. “The Godfather: Part II” has the 50th anniversary of its release on Dec. 18, 2024.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.