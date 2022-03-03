George O’Connor on mythology and mortals

He became obsessed with Greek mythology, soon to be joined by a new love: comic books. The two are entwined in O’Connor’s series of graphic novels on the Greek gods and goddesses, The Olympians; the final volume, published this month, is “ Dionysos: The New God ” (First Second). The whole project, O’Connor said, is “me bringing to life the series of books I always wanted to read when I was a kid.”

When George O’Connor was in grade school, he spent a lot of time drawing monsters instead of listening to his teachers. That is, until they began a project based in Greek mythology. “It was eye-opening for me,” O’Connor said, “definitely the coolest thing I’d ever been exposed to.”

Commonly known as the god of wine, Dionysos contains multitudes, the author added. “He’s this new idea in gods, born of a mortal woman and a divine father,” O’Connor said. “He has that human connection that the other gods can only pretend to. He was a god of breaking boundaries and taboos. He is there to tear down existing orders, to break barriers.”

All the gods and goddesses on Mount Olympus have their own personalities, O’Connor makes clear, and part of the fun of the series is to watch them interact with one another. “They’re a big dysfunctional family,” he said. “It brings the human quality to the fore.”

After all, he added, “my whole take on myth is that the stories are not true, but they are speaking to a human truth that can’t be captured in any other way. These are stories that have survived thousands of years. They persevere because they do speak to human nature. What captivates me is how when I read these stories, there’s this little trace of human connection that I’m making with some unknown author over the space of thousands of years.”

George O’Connor will read in person at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Brookline Booksmith.

