He likes books that blur genre boundaries

MELTZER : I’m reading “ Fuzz ,” Mary Roach’s most recent book. I’ve read everything by her. I’m also halfway through the graphic novel “ New Kid ” by Jerry Craft. It’s about a young Black kid moving to a new school. I bought that because it was banned in some schools. I always buy banned books. That’s the way to fight back.

One genre isn’t enough for author Brad Meltzer. In his long career, he’s written history books, children’s books, comic books and thrillers. In his newest, “ The Lighting Rod ,” unusual details on a corpse lead to a top military unit and its secrets. This is the sequel to his best-selling “ The Escape Artist .” Meltzer also hosts the TV show “Brad Meltzer Decoded” on the History Channel. He lives in Florida with his family.

BOOKS: What other banned books have you bought recently?

MELTZER: They just keep coming. Jazz Jennings’s “I am Jazz.” We already had Art Spieglman’s “Maus,” but we bought another copy when it was banned by Tennessee schools. We started doing this last year when the York, Pennsylvania, school board banned my books “I Am Rosa Parks” and “I Am Martin Luther King” along with many others. I organized a protest urging people to buy everything on the list that they had banned.

BOOKS: How would you describe your reading?

MELTZER: I’ll always read one fiction, one nonfiction, a bunch of comics, and some young-adult fiction. Before “Fuzz,” I read V.E. Schwab’s “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue.” That’s about a woman who makes a deal with the devil to not get married and live forever but she can never be remembered by anybody. It’s endlessly fascinating. That’s YA fiction, a little bit of science fiction. I tend to like books that don’t easily fit in just one genre.

BOOKS: How long have you read comics?

MELTZER: Comics were the first thing I read, the first thing I loved. I remember talking about comics with Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith at a cocktail party. We were all comic book nuts. There’s something magical about them. I found out how to be a good person and to fight against the horror we see every day by reading comics. I know it sounds silly.

BOOKS: Who are some of your favorite comic book writers?

MELTZER: Brian K. Vaughn’s “Saga” is what I’m most excited about now. Alan Moore is my all-time fave. I never read old comics except that I have read his “Watchmen” every year since I was 16. I just gave that to my 13-year-old. He just lost his mind. I read it over his shoulder.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you growing up?

MELTZER: There were no books in our house, but my grandmother had this magical object called a library card. We didn’t have a lot of money but she had that. At the public library in Brooklyn this librarian said to me, “This is your section.” I thought she meant these are your books. I was like, “Thank you.” There I met my dearest friends, Agatha Christie and Judy Blume.

BOOKS: Do you read mysteries or thrillers now?

MELTZER: I don’t read a lot of thrillers. I’ll enjoy them for maybe 150 pages and then I’ll go, “Oh that is the killer and that is the MacGuffin.” The only exception I make is for anything Gillian Flynn writes.

BOOKS: How have you changed as a reader?

MELTZER: I was a much snobbier reader in my twenties. I cared who recommended it. I have long since realized that I will get as good of a recommendation from a 13-year-old standing in line at one of my book signings as I will from a snobby reviewer. I read Suzanne Collins’s “The Hunger Games” early because some kid told me to read it.

BOOKS: What’s in your to-be read pile?

MELTZER: My to-be-read piles flood our house. There are books in the closet, on my kitchen counter. On the next-up stack is Claire North’s “The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August.” The past three or four books I’ve read have been about living your life again. That’s clearly where I’m stuck right now. When it’s working and keeping you happy, don’t change it.

