From here to futility: The dilemma of an overwhelmed culture vulture

There’s a scene in “Moscow on the Hudson” when Robin Williams, playing a Russian immigrant on his first trip to an American supermarket, becomes so overwhelmed by the sheer number of coffee options on the shelves that he collapses in a heap, helplessly muttering “Coffee, coffee, coffee, coffee, coffee, coffee, coffee !”

That’s how a lot of us feel as we confront the staggering array of entertainment options beckoning from screens and shelves and the unending vastness of the web. “Culture, culture, culture, culture, culture, culture, culture!”

For years now, each day has brought a torrent of new TV shows to watch, movies to see, albums to listen to, podcasts and YouTube videos and now Substack newsletters to check out. Living in the digital era has meant existing in a perpetual state of “How can I possibly get to it all?”

We can’t, of course, and it was nuts to ever think otherwise. But then You Know What happened, and suddenly it was tempting to believe that hey, maybe we could. The poet Andrew Marvell’s famous formulation — “Had we but world enough and time” — took a tantalizing new form: With the world shut down for so many months, there was suddenly time enough. Right?

But now the world has opened up as we emerge from the pandemic, and the old question is back, now with a fresh sharp edge of self-recrimination: “Why haven’t I gotten to it all?”

I mean, it’s not as if there’s been anything else to do. At least for those lucky enough to be able to work from home, commutes have been subtracted from the daily equation. So let’s say the average Boston-area worker has gained two extra hours on each weekday. Three if you count the hour it takes each morning to make yourself fit for human company. Four if you count the hour of fuming about, and recovering from, the soul-killing commute once you’re back home.

Four extra hours a day! For cultural omnivores and completists, this was our moment.

Now, we told ourselves, we will finally read all the novels of Henry James and Edith Wharton and Gabriel Garcia Marquez. (Or — let’s be realistic here — the collected works of Mickey Spillane.) Now we will, no kidding, I mean it this time, listen to the entirety of Wagner’s “Ring” cycle. Now we will immerse ourselves in the entire cinematic oeuvre of Satyajit Ray and Akira Kurosawa and Luis Bunuel rather than be content with having seen just some of their films.

We will dive into every last artistic treasure we’d always been meaning to get around to but somehow never did.

So did we? Well, I didn’t. Certainly not as much as I planned to. And based on conversations I’ve had with others, I suspect the same is true for many of you.

Why? Several reasons come to mind:

Nonstop news. It’s been hard to concentrate on fictional tales when we’ve been smack-dab in the middle of the grimmest imaginable real-life story for two years — the first year of it presided over by a certain unhinged occupant of the White House. And now, of course, Ukraine dominates our attention. Countless hours that might have been spent reading Proust have instead been spent anxiously checking out the latest alarming updates on cable news channels.

Growing pains. The entertainment industry has somehow enlarged the ocean of content even further during the pandemic. New and shiny objects kept interfering with our determination to finally catch up with classic works.

Consider just the world of scripted TV series, which hit an all-time high in the United States in 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with a total of 559 English-language shows. Peak TV has reached Mount Everest altitude, and who can possibly scale it?

No one. Especially at a time when TV creatives seem determined to turn every story into a 10-part miniseries (nothing mini about them). And the rise in quality has been accompanied by a flood of online commentary, some of it quite smart and bracing, that we also feel compelled to keep up with.

And then there are those infernal prequels and sequels. No sooner had I binged “Yellowstone” on Paramount+ and made tentative plans to watch its prequel, “1883,” than Paramount announced it was launching another “Yellowstone’' spinoff, “1932.” My shoulders sagged in defeat.

It’s hard to appreciate the choice we just made when another choice is always beckoning. A severe case of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) constantly nibbles away at the conscience. Our Facebook feeds are full of friends recommending things we must see, must read. As they pile up in our Netflix queue, unwatched TV series and movies have become the pandemic equivalent of those unread New Yorkers on the coffee table, staring at us in mute accusation.

Mental exhaustion. The term “decision fatigue” has been applied during the pandemic to questions like: Should I let my kids go back to school in person? Is it safe to eat in a restaurant and mingle with other people in other public places, or should I stay holed up at home and wait out the latest surge? And so on.

Another form of decision fatigue — and please let me emphasize that it is not remotely in the same universe as those questions in terms of seriousness — can arise regarding questions of what to watch-read-listen. The impulses of a completist can collide with the kind of decision fatigue that is exacerbated rather than alleviated by a bunch of extra free time. And it’s human nature to reproach yourself for all you haven’t read or seen rather than congratulate yourself on all that you have.

Not in our stars, but in ourselves. The stress and anxiety of the pandemic was such that we turned to beach reads or reruns of “Frasier” or other forms of comfort food rather than challenging ourselves with new intellectual adventures.

However, we also have to face up to the chastening fact that maybe the problem all along was not a lack of time, but rather a deficiency of ambition on our part. And that’s something that no amount of free time can fix.

Still, there’s something to be said for being honest with yourself, right? Sure, it would have been nice if I’d finally gotten around to reading the Iliad and the Odyssey, but the reality is that the Homer I really want to spend time with works in a nuclear plant and never says anything more poetic than “D’oh!”

As we contemplate missed opportunities to become deeper, better, smarter, there can be some solace in realizing that humanity’s eyes have always been bigger than its stomach, so to speak, and there can be something stimulating in that.

The great Time magazine essayist Roger Rosenblatt captured that spirit in 1983, a few years after the founding of CNN began to swell news and information into an ever-larger wave. Rosenblatt observed that the contemporary mind was “as ravenous as Pac-Man, prepared to bite off more than it can chew.”

“There we sit, behind the page, before the television screen, nestled in the assumption that anything new must be valuable,” he wrote. “No, it is not beauty, wisdom or deep knowledge, but it is the news, a million panicked animals bounding up the stairs. The blood, the senses, everything races.”

But somewhere along the way it became a billion panicked animals bounding up the stairs, didn’t it? And modern life became a never-ending game of trying to corral them all.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.