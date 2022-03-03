He’s George to her Tammy: Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur revisit the great country duets

The tour, which comes to Natick Saturday, grew out a project that was birthed by the pandemic, as Thompson related during a recent Zoom conversation. “It was a lockdown project, and we just started it as something to do.” The idea came from noted multi-instrumentalist and producer David Mansfield, who is a friend of Thompson and Muldaur (and who will be playing with them on most of the tour’s dates). He had wanted to get them in the studio together even before the pandemic’s onset, so he pushed the notion once things came to a halt, even though, Thompson says with a laugh, “I was mostly happy just to lay on the couch and watch TV and feel sorry for myself.”

Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur, each of whom happen to have famous folk-music parents (Richard and Linda Thompson, Geoff and Maria Muldaur), have gone country, at least for the moment. They have just embarked on a short tour that they’re calling “Teddy and Jenni do the great country duets.” The greats to whom they refer are Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, arguably the finest examples of a country music style that offers the irresistible attraction of two disparate voices combining to form a new harmonic whole, as well as the thematic and emotive possibilities opened up by such pairings.

So far, along with Mansfield and a couple other backing players, the pair have made two four-song EPs, the first devoted to Porter and Dolly, the second to George and Tammy. Conway and Loretta’s turn is coming. They plan to gather the three EPs together as a single album release.

Anyone with more than a passing familiarity with that era of country music will probably know many of the songs on the EPs, from “Golden Ring” to “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” to “After the Fire is Gone.” But Thompson points out that when they began thinking about which songs to use, they found that none of the three couples really had more than a few big hits together. So they picked a few deeper cuts, “lovely songs that we didn’t know.”

They passed on George and Tammy’s “We’re Not the Jet Set” and the like, however. Those sorts of songs “were just too hokey for us to do, because they did them in a hokey style, too. For them it worked, because they were themselves. But if we were going to try to do them, we felt like it would cross over into sort of bad imitation.”

Given the material, it seems fitting that the recording was done old-school style. “We went about making these records in the manner that they were made back then, which is to say very quickly,” Thompson notes. The musicians used charts, rather than learning each song beforehand. “Everybody knows exactly how the song goes, so you play through it once or twice, and then you know probably the second or third time is a take, and you just do a few and then you pick the best one, and you move on.”

What that requires is singers who can sing live, and that, he says, is something both he and Muldaur are good at, which meant that they didn’t spend a lot of time working out how they were going to sing the songs with each other. “I think if it’s a lot of work, it’s probably not going to be very good when it comes to something like this,” he offers. “It’s a chemistry thing, it’s an understanding, it’s a sensibility thing, and it’s also just a sonic thing. It’s a blend, it’s two sounds that mesh well together. I don’t think we would have done more than the first four songs if it had been a lot work. We would have gone ‘Oh, well, that’s OK, but it’s not great.’ We thought it was great, and we wanted to do more.”

The instrumentation and sound is unalloyed, straight-ahead country Thompson says that’s what they intended from the start. Someone might ask, what’s the point, if you aren’t bringing anything new to the songs? Thompson’s answer: There is something new, because there are new people singing the songs. “That’s evidenced by decades of country music and people cutting the same songs over and over again with similar arrangements. There’s 20 great versions of ‘She Thinks I Still Care’ because it’s a great song, and you don’t need to turn it upside down.”

Great songs should be alive, and they stay alive by being recorded over and over again, in his view. In turn, if someone who is a Thompson fan hears him and Muldaur performing these songs and hewing to the way they’ve always been performed, it might just lead that fan back to the originals. “We just love this stuff, and here’s our offering of it. Wouldn’t it be lovely to turn a few hearts and minds and show them what real country music is?”

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net

TEDDY THOMPSON AND JENNI MULDAUR

At the Center for Arts, 14 Summer St., Natick. March 5 at 8 p.m. $30. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org