Local bestsellers

2. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

3. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

4. Mercy Street Jennifer Haigh Ecco

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

6. Violeta Isabel Allende Ballantine

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. Moon Witch, Spider King Marlon James Riverhead

9. To Paradise Hanya Yanagihara Doubleday

10. The Paris Bookseller Kerri Maher Berkley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

6. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

7. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

9. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin Press

10. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life Arthur C. Brooks Portfolio

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

6. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Holt Paperbacks

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

9. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

10. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

5. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Vintage

10. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 27. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.