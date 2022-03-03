Museum of Science launches climate change initiative with art installation, new exhibits

This heightened awareness is what Boston’s Museum of Science is trying to evoke with its new initiative, Change Climate Change , a slate of exhibits and programs devoted to the present and future of our planet. As part of this, a new addition to the museum’s blue wing is “ Gaia ,” a hanging, 23-foot-diameter, internally lit globe, complete with high-definition NASA imagery. “Gaia,” said Julia Tate, project manager of touring exhibitions and exhibit production, is “a visual representation of the whole climate change initiative.”

“The thing that really surprised me was that it projected an air of fragility,” the late astronaut told The New York Times in an article published in 2019 . “And why, I don’t know. I don’t know to this day. I had a feeling it’s tiny, it’s shiny, it’s beautiful, it’s home, and it’s fragile.”

Half a century after Michael Collins orbited the moon while on the Apollo 11 mission, he could still recall how he felt looking out at the view of planet Earth.

The art installation, a touring piece made by UK artist Luke Jerram, is meant to evoke the “Overview Effect,” the awe-struck sensation described by Collins and many other astronauts when they see the Earth from space. A projection on the ground floor asks visitors, “What do you appreciate about the earth?”

Visitors walk over projections asking “What do you appreciate about the earth?” in both English and Spanish at the Museum of Science. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It’s not always going to look like this, if we continue to be [as] destructive as we are as a species,” said Daniel Meservey about “Gaia” after snapping a selfie in front of the globe with one of his children, Eli, during a visit to the museum on Presidents’ Day. “We’re trying to teach as much as we can, because we know so much more than we did when I was a kid.”

Two new exhibits in the green wing aim to educate young people about how the planet is already experiencing and adapting to climate-related changes. One of them, “New England Climate Stories,” which opened in mid-February, explores the impact of changes like rising temperatures, ocean acidification, and urban development on regional flora and fauna, some of which is on display. (The museum is an accredited zoo.)

In the urban section of the exhibit, a plaque explains how warmer winters can lead to spikes in the population of domestic rats, three of which scamper around inside a glass case. Elsewhere, in the ocean portion, there is information on the American lobster, which is now migrating north in search of cooler waters than the Massachusetts coast. An epoxied piece of a sugar maple tree is on display in the forest section, pointing out that wider growth rings indicate warmer and wetter years.

A visitor stops to check out a blue jay inside the "New England Climate Stories" exhibit at the Museum of Science. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It’s been nice to actually see some of the exhibits and see how it’s impacting — especially stuff like this, which is in our own backyard,” said Christine Pierce, who came to the exhibit with her two daughters.

Throughout the exhibit are electronic displays showing feeds from ISeeChange, an online platform that allows people to document and share photos of weather and climate phenomena so that users can see changes to the environment as they happen.

Next to “New England Climate Stories,” visitors can travel across the pond, where “Resilient Venice” spotlights the city’s “adaptation strategies,” said Alana Parkes, manager of exhibit content development. “Resilient Venice,” which opened in December, shows how the city is combating rising water levels, such as employing a barrier system and elevating buildings. In one interactive activity, visitors can “save” a gelateria from flooding by boarding up its exterior with blue foam slats.

Quinn Mansfield, 2, looks up at a projection of Venice inside the “Resilient Venice” exhibit at the Museum of Science. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Everything’s changing, so we just need to change with it and evolve as we go,” said visitor Travis Counter, who stood next to the gelateria display with his three daughters.

For the museum itself, the issue of climate change hits particularly close to home. The museum sits on land atop the Charles River, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding events in the years and decades to come. One recent study found that the New England region is warming at a faster rate than the rest of the planet, endangering everything from the lobster economy to a rise in invasive species.

“The climate crisis is happening everywhere,” said Katharina Marino, lead content developer on “New England Climate Stories.” “It’s not just something that is happening at the poles, and it’s not just impacting polar bears and penguins and the rain forest, but this is something that we can actually see right here in our Boston neighborhoods.”

The new exhibits aren’t the first time the museum has touched upon the subject of climate change. There’s the “Arctic Adventure” exhibit, the IMAX film “Ancient Caves,” and programs like Wicked Hot Boston, which collected data on extreme heat and urban heat islands in the summer of 2019. In the coming months, the museum will host several climate-themed events, like a live screening of the Wilderland Film Festival on March 24 and two performances of the Serious Play Theatre Ensemble’s play “Moving Water,” which addresses the issue of rising sea levels.

Above all, Tate, the project manager, said the goal of the museum’s climate initiative is to inspire people to find and enact solutions to protect our planet.

“We want people to feel empowered about what they can do and what actions they can take,” she said.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com