Plans for a Kerouac centennial, a new leader to helm the Boston Book Festival, and youthful voices on how they would run the city

“Suddenly I realized I was truly alone and had nothing to do but feed myself and rest and amuse myself, and nobody could criticize. The little flowers grew everywhere around the rocks, and no one had asked them to grow, or me to grow.” So wrote Jack Kerouac in a flight of ecstatic fancy in “ The Dharma Bums .” Kerouac, beat icon, Lowell native, heavy, heady inspiration to teenagers and vagabonds, desperate alcoholic, would celebrate his 100th birthday this Saturday, March 12, and the Kerouac Estate is honoring the Kerouac’s centennial with a number of exhibitions and events in and around Lowell, including the return of a section of the 120-foot-long scroll of “ On the Road ,” which will be on view at the Boott Cotton Mills Gallery, March 18-April 29. On Friday, March 11, “Kerouac Night of 100 Poems: Blues & Haikus” involves a reading of Kerouac’s poems. On March 12, join a guided bus tour of Kerouac sites; hear a “Kerouac Biographer’s Panel” with Dennis McNally and Holly George-Warren; take in more poetry with Anne Waldman, Scarlett Sabet, and Paul Marion. Events continue the following week, and into April. As Kerouac wrote, “Don’t think. Just dance along.” For more information and a complete schedule, visit jackkerouac.com .

A new head at BBF

The Boston Book Festival, now in its 14th year, recently announced its new executive director. Gina Gagliano will take over the festival from Norah Piehl, who relocated to the West Coast and is working for the Bay Area Book Festival. Gagliano worked most recently as the Founder and Publishing Director of Random House Graphic, where she elevated graphic novels and visual literacy. She’s also worked with the Brooklyn Book Festival and the Toronto Comic Arts Festival. At the BBF, Gagliano will run the festival’s programming, lead strategic planning, and help see the festival into the future. BBF’s founder Deborah Z Porter calls Gagliano a “literary pioneer” who brings “an innovative format to new audiences,” with a “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.” And Gagliano spoke of the connective power of literary festivals, gathering together “all the parts of a city’s literary landscape — authors, artists, teachers, librarians, publishers, bookstores, comic book stores.” After two years of running the festival virtually because of the pandemic, the plans as of now are to return to an in-person stretch of events this fall in September and October.

Youthful wisdom

Students in Boston’s schools did a thought experiment, imagining what they’d say to the city if they were elected mayor. The non-profit writing organization 826 Boston collected their speeches into a new book, and “I Was Meant for This: Mayoral Speeches by Boston’s Young Leaders” (826 Boston) is a temperature reading of what young people in the city are thinking about, dreaming of, hoping for, and want to see change. Shanailie Santana wants to stop bullying and help the animals; nine-year-old Amelia from Mattapan wants to lower healthcare costs; Amari wants to help get people off the streets; Alton promises to “build on it ‘til you can’t anymore,” and would work to get food to people who need it. London Vasquez will build a machine to plant more trees. Ending gun violence, bullying, and homelessness, keeping the city clean, and protecting the environment come up again and again in the speeches. Along with homes for everyone, 5th grader Sudhi promises chocolate for everyone. The priorities and passion of the city’s youth seem right on, and Boston has some ambitious and hopeful young leaders in its future.

Coming Out

“Refuse To Be Done” by Matt Bell (Soho)

“Love” by Maayan Eitan (Penguin)

Pick of the Week

Alyssa Raymond at Copper Dog Books in Beverly, Massachusetts, recommends “The Chosen and the Beautiful” by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom): “This book is everything a retelling of ‘The Great Gatsby’ should be. Nghi Vo’s coming-of-age novel celebrates queerness, subversiveness, and multiculturalism, reimagining 1920s New York socialites Daisy, Tom, Gatsby, Nick, and Jordan, who takes center stage as an Asian immigrant adoptee. You won’t so much read this book as drink it in like an enchanted elixir. Lyrical, lush, magical, and sexy.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.