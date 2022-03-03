Shakeup at the top won’t delay launch of CNN+

CNN, which is in the process of replacing Jeff Zucker with CBS’s Chris Licht, is on target to launch its new streaming service during the last week of March, according to the LA Times.
Yes, the ratings-struggling cable channel is moving forward with CNN+, despite the company’s internal tumult after Zucker stepped down as network boss last month. CNN+ is critical to the long-term survival of the brand, as more and more people cut the cord. Adding to the CNN+ challenge: It arrives at a time when there is already a glut of streaming options and many viewers are feeling oversubscribed.
The service will cost $2.99 a month for life — but, and of course there is a but, the account must stay active throughout. No subscribing, canceling, and re-subscribing. When that introductory deal eventually expires, CNN+ will cost $5.99 a month. An ad-supported version is in the plans, too.
CNN is investing heavily in CNN+, with material that will be unique to the service. It put some $120 million into it last year, and hired 400 new employees. Newcomers Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish, Eva Longoria, and Rex Chapman will have streaming shows, along with CNN stars Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, and Anderson Cooper.
