Shakeup at the top won’t delay launch of CNN+

CNN, which is in the process of replacing Jeff Zucker with CBS’s Chris Licht, is on target to launch its new streaming service during the last week of March, according to the LA Times.

Yes, the ratings-struggling cable channel is moving forward with CNN+, despite the company’s internal tumult after Zucker stepped down as network boss last month. CNN+ is critical to the long-term survival of the brand, as more and more people cut the cord. Adding to the CNN+ challenge: It arrives at a time when there is already a glut of streaming options and many viewers are feeling oversubscribed.