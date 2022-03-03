The Weeknd to perform at Gillette on his first ever global stadium tour

The After Hours Til Dawn tour kicks off in Toronto on July 8, and will make its way to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium on July 21. It is the fourth stop on the North American leg of the global tour, which ends in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, according to a statement from Live Nation.

The Weeknd announced Thursday his first ever global stadium tour, with a stop at Gillette this July.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m., and presale options are available for fans who previously had tickets to the tour, which has been postponed three times due to the pandemic. Presale tickets will also be available for Spotify and Verizon loyalty members.

The 2022 tour marks the first time The Weeknd will tour behind his mammoth album, “After Hours.” The tour will be the artist’s most ambitious production to date, according to Live Nation.

Other tour stops include New York, Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas. Additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East will be announced soon, according to Live Nation.

The Weeknd has partnered with The United Nations World Food Programme and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the artist’s newly launched XO HUMANITARIAN FUND. The Weeknd will make a donation of $500,000 to the fund, and the World Food Program USA will donate $1 million, according to the statement.





