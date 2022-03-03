When a promising series gets twisted out of shape

The most offensive of them are the more promising ones, since the disappointment is greater. For instance, “Inventing Anna,” the Netflix series about the con artist who fooled members of Manhattan’s wealthy elite, doesn’t start off with a bang. Right from the first episode, you can sense that the show, created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner, is not going to be tightly written or plotted. About someone many have already heard about in the news, it’s loose right from the start, giving us too many in a series of portraits of Anna luring in, lying to, and betraying her marks, then taking flight in desperation. At least two episodes could have been cut to make “Inventing Anna” into a better “watch.” But it’s not as aggravating as, say, “The Tourist.”

Disappointment has been dogging me lately, as shows, often miniseries, start out strong and then peter out after an hour or two. They draw you in with a smart setup before they stretch out into absurdity, boredom, or some lethal combination of both. They wilt.

“The Tourist,” which premiered this week on HBO Max, starts off with all kinds of cleverness. Jamie Dornan, doing some of his best work since “The Fall,” stars as a guy who is run down by a truck in the Australian outback, leaving him in a hospital bed with amnesia. Writers Harry and Jack Williams (of “The Missing” and “Baptiste”) bring freshness to the amnesia cliché, as The Man pursues the truth about his identity. Why is a guy who has been buried alive calling The Man on a cellphone, desperately looking for help? Why is there a tall, evil-looking fellow with pointy boots following him? Is The Man a hero, a bad guy, something more complicated?

It all has a Coen brothers feel to it, and Danielle Macdonald is a big plus as the endearing young cop who decides to help him. As someone who, you know, watches a lot of TV, I was stoked. And it’s a mystery story, The Man’s investigation of himself, so of course we can expect a few twists along the way. But after the first two or three episodes — there are six in all — the threads begin to fray. And by the end it’s all stretched out of shape. As a critic, I still find enough in “The Tourist” to say it’s worth watching — but it could have been much closer to perfection with a little less plot futzing.

“Suspicion,” however, wound up driving me crazy enough to recommend that viewers steer clear. I went into the Apple TV+ miniseries, which premiered last month, with some eagerness, since it’s a mystery thriller that stars Uma Thurman and Noah Emmerich (Stan from “The Americans”). Also a positive for me: It’s based on an Israeli series, like other favorites including “In Treatment,” “Homeland,” and “Euphoria,” so when filming began there was already a plot blueprint. The first episode is taut and provocative: The son of Thurman’s media mogul is kidnapped at a New York hotel, and closed-circuit footage of the crime, featuring kidnappers wearing rubber masks of the British royal family, goes viral.

Yeah, no. For one thing, it gradually becomes clear that Thurman is hardly in the show. For another, the story jumps to a group of British suspects who go on the run together and learn about themselves along the way. In the middle of this tense crime drama, there are hours of these random folks trying to get to New York (not worth explaining), and almost nothing about the hostage — not even concern about him from his mother or the public. There’s no sense of a ticking clock; just a collection of people we don’t care about. It’s an eight-parter that’s only about one-fourth good — a losing proposition.

I’m a Toni Collette fan, so I was drawn to “Pieces of Her,” which premieres Friday on Netflix. She plays Laura, a mother who has kept her dramatic past a secret from her daughter, Andy, played by Bella Heathcote. When that past begins to emerge, after a clip featuring Laura goes viral, Laura is in serious danger and sends Andy on the run — without telling her what’s happening — to keep her safe. It’s an intriguing premise — is Laura in witness protection? — and the first hour is magnetic. And then the story starts to go nuts, as Andy tries to figure out her mother’s secret like a reporter, while a torrent of flashbacks come and go. She’s on the road — and on the road, and on the road.

By episode four, I was convinced that everyone involved was just making it all up as they went along, with no true north. Like we did back in kindergarten. The show doesn’t entirely make sense, and yet it holds together just enough to pass. “Pieces of Her” is a whole lot of pointless zigzagging, and no matter how good Collette is, the untethered plot and the many hours it takes up are unnerving. The first episode is excellent, so you spend the rest of the series waiting for the ship to right, even while you can see that it’s sinking.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.