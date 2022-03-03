Developers pitch lab in place of Seaport seafood plant

The New Boston Seafood Center today houses three seafood companies — Puritan Seafood, F.J. O’Hara & Sons and Pangea Shellfish — in two single-story buildings on Northern Ave. and Fid Kennedy Street. The developers would raze those buildings and relocate “two of the existing NBSF unit owners” to a new 36,000-square-foot seafood processing facility nearby, thus freeing up land to build 742,000 square feet of lab space.

Pilot Development and Marcus Partners have jointly pitched relocating the New Boston Seafood Center, a seafood processing plant at the so-called “Parcel X” in Boston’s Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park (RLFMP), and putting two lab buildings in its place.

Yet more lab space is planned for the far edge of the Seaport.

“The redevelopment of Parcel X represents the opportunity to transform an underutilized site, located in the heart of the RLFMP, into an emerging innovation cluster while honoring the preservation of maritime industrial businesses,” the developers wrote in a Feb. 28 filing to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Boston’s Seaport has rapidly become the region’s second-largest lab cluster behind Cambridge’s Kendall Square, with many lab projects in the works in and around the Marine Industrial Park. Beyond the Parcel X labs, Marcus Partners is also developing the future headquarters for Ginkgo Bioworks at the former Au Bon Pain headquarters just up Fid Kennedy. Meanwhile, Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown and Related Fund Management have pitched life-science space at the Innovation and Design Building, while Boston-based The Davis Cos. has BPDA approval to build a lab addition at 88 Black Falcon Ave.

The BPDA approved the construction of the new seafood processing plant separate from the pitch to build lab at Parcel X, the developers said.

Marcus proposes raising the site by three feet to account for future sea-level rise, and would build two buildings: A 276,000-square-foot lab with 4,000 square feet of retail rising 126 feet on 5 Fid Kennedy St., and a 440,000-square-foot lab with 18,000 square feet of retail rising 140 feet at 310 Northern Ave.

