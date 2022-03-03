Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 230,500.

Jobless claims fell by 18,000 to 215,000 for the week ending February 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week reflecting a low number of layoffs across the economy.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 12, a small uptick of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised number, which was its lowest level since March 14, 1970.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

In Massachusetts, about 7,831 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 3,137 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department.

The Labor Department releases its February jobs report on Friday. Analysts surveyed by the financial data firm FactSet forecast that the US economy added 400,000 jobs last month.

In January, the US economy added a whopping 467,000 jobs and revised December and November gains upward by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate stands at 4 percent, an historically low figure.

The US economy has rebounded strongly from 2020′s coronavirus-caused recession. Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jump started the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The US economy expanded 5.7 percent in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2 percent surge in 1984, which also followed a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high — 7.5 percent year-over-year — leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has said it will begin a series of interest-rate hikes this month in an effort to tamp down surging prices.

Diti Kohli of the Globe staff contributed to this report.