Massachusetts residents and companies join the rush to aid Ukraine

Here are some locals (and companies) who have taken the lead:

Over 1 million people have sought refuge, according to United Nations estimates. Thousands of others have endured cold temperatures without water or electricity. In the midst of the crisis, many worthy groups are pooling funds and food, including Razom for Ukraine , United Help Ukraine , and Greater Boston Ukrainian churches.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues amid an international outcry , Massachusetts residents have stepped up to aid Eastern Europeans threatened by the war.

Katya Malakhova

For days, donors stuffed Katya Malakhova’s Newton home with cardboard boxes and trash bags. The Newton resident was collecting medical supplies to send to the war-torn country — everything from band-aids, gauze, tampons, soap, and latex gloves.

She shipped the donations out early Wednesday morning through a passage in Moldova.

“I’m touched, but the American public has been very generous when there’s a crisis in the world,” Malakhova told WBZ.

Malakhova has a long history of helping her home country. In 2015, she founded Sunflower of Peace, a nonprofit aimed at helping Ukrainians affected by violence, according to its Facebook page.

Katya Malakhova offered direction to Anna Makagon (right) while sorting donated supplies at her home in Newton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“As our organization grew bigger, we started providing help to orphans, internally displaced persons, and, recently, those most affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine,” the page reads. In addition, Sunflower of Peace has funded educational opportunities for Ukrainian genetic scientists.

WBZ reported that the group has recently raised more than $840,000.

Yuliya Pokhylko

Yuliya Pokhylko teamed up with fellow Ukrainians to create an Amazon wishlist for refugees and residents, the Boston Business Journal reported. Stocked with items like walkie-talkies and tourniquets, the list amassed $16,000 in donations in about 24 hours.

“I love this community,” she said of entrepreneurs involved in the effort. “And I know that they cannot just, you know, be the regular bystanders.”

Pokhylko, 31, works for tech-training nonprofit Per Scholas. Previously, she ran programming and events at Cambridge’s Venture Café.

Sami Amr organized donated medical supplies at his home in Newton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Tom Ryden

Tom Ryden, the executive director of MassRobotics, has partnered with a half-dozen startup accelerators and incubators in Greater Boston to aid Ukrainian startups. The concept is simple: If a company needs a home and help (and can make it to the US), the organizations will provide them with free workspace and tools like motors, actuators, and software.

A number of local groups — including the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, Mansfield-Bio Incubator, and North Shore InnoVentures — are involved, Ryden said. Together, they’re looking out for the little guys.

“Larger companies have resources out of the country that they can use and rely on,” Ryden said. “Startups don’t have that benefit.”

No Ukrainian companies have taken the team up on their offer so far — a reality Ryden is taking as good news.

“Hopefully, they get to stay at home and thrive,” he said. “We don’t want them to have to come here.”

Semyon Dukach

There’s no greater gift than cash.

Seymon Dukach, a Massachusetts venture capitalist, flew to the Ukraine-Romania border last week to distribute money to hundreds of refugees, the Globe reported.

The idea formed when Dukach saw that many people who crossed the border were already being offered free housing, food, blankets, and transportation from other nonprofits.

“What we realized,” Dukach said in a phone interview from Romania, “was that what women and children really needed was some money.”

He and his wife, Natasha, ultimately distributed $7,000 to roughly 100 women within two days and are working on scaling up a relief program.

Now, Dukach has created a landing page (cashforrefugees.org) to collect donations for future cash payments.

Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery — in Boston and Windsor, Vermont — is donating a dollar per pint sold to help support the Ukrainian people, according to an Instagram post.

“We stand with President Zelensky and the heroes fighting for their freedom in Ukraine,” the caption read. “#StandwithUkraine”

MyStryde

MyStryde, a running studio in the North End, is holding Ukraine-relief classes for $35.

All of the funds are donated to the Ukraine Crisis fund by GEM. The group aims to meet refugee families at the Polish border with an aid and relocation center, where they try to pay for flights and transportation to safe locations.

The company said in an e-mail that a member of its community grew up in Ukraine, inspiring the effort. “She moved to the US when she was 15,” MyStryde said. “She has family and friends still there. We are here to support.”

Donated medical supplies rested at the home of Katya Malakhova in Newton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

King’s Bowling

On March 7, King’s Dining and Entertainment in Back Bay will be offering guests a special package of unlimited bowling, shoes, pizza, and fountain drinks for $50.

The proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsforUkraine initiative. It provides hot meals for displaced Ukrainians at eight border crossings and for those who remain in the country.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.