TJX to sell stake in Russian stores

Framingham retail giant TJX Cos. became the latest business to announce a pullback from Russia on Thursday, by saying it would sell off its stake in Familia, the chain of 400-plus apparel and home fashion stores in Russia, because of the invasion in Ukraine. Top TJX executives Doug Mizzi and Scott Goldenberg have resigned from their director and observer positions, respectively, on Familia’s board of directors. TJX told investors it may lose money on the Familia stake once it is sold. The parent company of Marshalls and T.J.Maxx in 2019 invested $225 million for a 25-percent stake in Familia. TJX estimates that its “carrying value” of its investment in Familia was worth $186 million as of Jan. 29. Familia, which bills itself as the first off-price retail chain in Russia, had reportedly been eyeing an initial public offering as of late last year but it’s not clear where that process stands now. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Amazon to close its brick-and-mortar stores

Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint. That includes three Massachusetts locations in Natick, Lynnfield, and Dedham. Amazon is also backing out of a deal that would have opened a 4-star shop in Providence Place, striking yet another blow to the three-story mall in the heart of downtown. The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move, which affects 66 stores in the United States and two in the United Kingdom, will enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go, and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which will sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a Southern California mall later this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

London Tube disrupted by strike

Londoners faced travel chaos Thursday after around 10,000 transport workers walked off their jobs for the second day this week, leaving almost all of the capital’s subway lines suspended or severely disrupted. Members of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union were on strike for 24 hours in a dispute over jobs, pensions, and working conditions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Court says former Nissan director helped Ghosn underreport salary

A court in Japan found former Nissan director Greg Kelly guilty of helping Carlos Ghosn underreport compensation in 2017, but cleared the American of charges for other years and gave him a suspended sentence, drawing a line under one of the most shocking corporate takedowns of the past decade. In a decision welcomed by the United States, Chief Judge Kenji Shimotsu suspended Kelly’s six-month sentence in his ruling Thursday, bringing to an end 17 months of proceedings that essentially served as a proxy trial against the former Nissan chairman. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UKRAINE

Head of Russian oil company has yacht seized in France

Rosneft chairman and CEO Igor Sechin’s superyacht was impounded by French customs officials on the Cote D’Azur, part of the European Union’s sanctions against wealthy Russians with close ties to President Vladimir Putin. The Amore Vero was confiscated in the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat, near Marseille, as it was preparing an urgent departure, according to the French Finance Ministry. A spokesman for French Budget Minister Oliver Dussopt said the boat was prevented from leaving but that the asset had not been seized by the state. On Wednesday, Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht, the world’s largest by volume, was seized by German authorities in Hamburg, according to Forbes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UKRAINE

Toyota, other car companies, to pull out of Russia

Japan’s biggest carmakers joined the widening global corporate pullback from Russia, following the likes of Ford and Exxon Mobil Corp., which have chosen not to do business there after invasion of Ukraine. Toyota said it is halting production at its plant in St. Petersburg and will halt vehicle shipments to Russia. Nissan, Honda, and Subaru will stop exports of cars and motorcycles to the nation, while Mazda is suspending shipments of parts to a plant in Russia, the Nikkei reported. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DAIRY

USDA to disburse $20 million in aid to Vermont dairy farmers

The US Department of Agriculture is assigning $80 million in federal pandemic rescue funds to support dairy industry innovation, US Senator Patrick Leahy and Representative Peter Welch of Vermont have announced. The country’s four Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives in Vermont, California, Tennessee, and Wisconsin will be able to access up to $20 million each. The funding is on top of the $18.4 million announced last fall for three of the centers in Vermont, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, with yearly budgets of $6 million, Leahy and Welch said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter expanding fact-checking project

Twitter is expanding Birdwatch, its crowd-sourced fact checking project it started as a small and little-publicized pilot program more than a year ago. The program lets regular people flag and notate misleading tweets. This is separate from Twitter’s news verification partnerships with The Associated Press and Reuters. Starting Thursday, a small, randomized group of US Twitter users began to see these Birdwatch notes on some tweets, the company said. They will be able to rate them as helpful — or not. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall, remain at historic lows

Average long-term US mortgage rates fell this week and remain at historically low levels, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate later this month. The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.76 percent this week from 3.89 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.02 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 3.01 percent from 3.14 percent a week earlier. It stood at 2.34 percent a year ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Deutsche Bank probing staff use of private messaging

Deutsche Bank is conducting an internal probe into the extent to which staff used private messaging channels such as WhatsApp, amid a crackdown from US regulators on banks who fail to store business-related communication. Deutsche Bank and the industry as a whole has been on high alert after US financial supervisors in December imposed a fine of $200 million on Wall Street rival JPMorgan Chase for failing to comply with rules requiring lenders to keep records of staff messages for regulatory scrutiny. Since then, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup have also said they’re included in the industrywide investigation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Amazon workers at second Amazon facility in N.Y. meet requirements for union vote

Amazon workers at a second facility in New York have met the requirements to hold a union election, according to a lawyer for the Amazon Labor Union. The upstart group has gathered enough signatures from employees at the LDJ5 warehouse in Staten Island, said Eric Milner, an ALU lawyer. The union previously won approval from the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election at the nearby JFK8 fulfillment center, where voting will run from March 25 to March 30. Amazon is also battling an attempt to unionize a warehouse in Alabama, where a retail union was given a second shot after losing an election last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS