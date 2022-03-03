US initial jobless claims fell last week by more than forecast

Applications for US state unemployment insurance fell by more than forecast to the lowest level since the start of the year, as Covid-19 cases decline and restrictions ease.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 18,000 to 215,000 in the week ended Feb. 26, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate called for 225,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims for state benefits were little changed at 1.48 million in the week ended Feb. 19.