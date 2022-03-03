East Boston gets a new cafe and a speakeasy, too

In Kendall Square, a new branch of veggie-bowl parlor Dig is now open (1 Broadway).

Openings: Matt McPherson has an impressive resume, with stints at Craigie on Main and Menton . Now he has his own waterfront lair, Café Iterum , at the Clippership Wharf residential and retail complex in East Boston (11 Father Jacobbe Road). The all-day menu offers ube toast (his favorite): purple sweet potato, banana, sea salt, lavender vanilla honey, and mint; plus an assortment of breakfast sandwiches, grab-and-go bowls, house-baked cookies (his grandmother’s recipe), and other morning-friendly dishes, as well as Intellegentsia coffee. It’s open from 6 a.m. daily.

Coming soon: Major news in the Boston restaurant world: chefs and restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette — you know them from Coppa, Little Donkey, and Toro — will open Faccia Brutta (278 Newbury St.), a coastal Italian restaurant, this spring. It’s a geographic departure for the pair, whose restaurants are in the South End and Central Square.

The Back Bay menu will highlight dishes from Liguria, Sicily, and Sardinia. Bissonnette says he hopes to cook grilled whole baby zucchini with bottarga, green olive oil, and bread crumbs; scallop carpaccio with black truffle vinaigrette; roasted clams with green garlic and Calabrian chili; and house-made paccheri with rockfish, tomato, and saffron. Also of note: a large, lush patio.

Next door, the duo also will open Bar Pallino, a natural wine bar run in conjunction with Jodie Battles, their longtime beverage director. The spot is “inspired by the new generation of Paris wine bars,” says a rep, with lots of biodynamic and organic selections. Bissonnette, an avid punk fan, will provide a soundtrack from his personal vinyl collection.

Bissonnette and Oringer are both James Beard Best Chefs in America winners.

In East Boston, speakeasy Next Door will open on Thursday, March 24, from the team behind Pazza on Porter — in fact, this haunt is accessible only through a hidden door off its patio (107 Porter St.). The good times are back, baby. On the menu: seafood towers, yellowfin tuna tacos on wontons, steak tartare with quail eggs, and caviar.

Nearby, The Tall Ship floating oyster bar moored on Pier One reopens for the season on Sunday, May 1 (1 East Pier Drive). Enjoy raw bar delicacies and charcuterie washed back with tropical cocktails.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.