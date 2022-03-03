At Judy’s Bay in Cambridge, find fish, flights, and a fireplace

Kim Vo and Lukas Dow pose for a portrait in their restaurant, Judy’s Bay, a new izakaya near Central Square.

Why: You love fresh, seasonal seafood and Japanese cuisine. You want something tasty to eat with your sake. You’ve been missing the cozy space that was formerly Bondir (and its fireplace, where there’s a booth you can reserve for special group dinners).

Where to: Judy’s Bay, where owners Lukas Dow and Kim Vo put a New England spin on izakaya-style dining.

The backstory: Dow and Vo, who are married, previously hosted a series of Asian-inspired barbecue pop-ups. Judy’s Bay is their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Dow, who has worked at places such as Cafe Sushi, L’Espalier, and Mei Mei, oversees the kitchen; he is also a hip-hop artist and cofounder of the nonprofit Cambridge Hip-Hop Collective. Vo heads up the business side. The restaurant is named for Dow’s grandmother Judy, longtime proprietor of Wah May restaurant in Fairhaven.

Lobster roe pasta with a butter cream sauce at Judy’s Bay. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What to eat: Small plates like edamame, crunchy cabbage slicked in toasted sesame oil, charred shishito peppers, and plump pork dumplings with shiso soy sauce make good drinking snacks. For something more substantial, the don’t-miss dish is lobster roe pasta with butter cream sauce, topped with Maine uni; a squeeze of lemon brightens the dish beautifully. And a menu of daily specials lists dishes that showcase local seafood: Sheets of seaweed are laid out with rice and fresh, sweet raw scallops for DIY hand rolls; negitoro rice features minced, line-caught East Coast bigeye tuna. (There’s also takeout, with many of the same items plus teishoku, dinner sets of sake chicken or miso pork belly with rice, soup, and assorted vegetable dishes.) For dessert, there’s an ice cream sundae with fresh-pounded mochi, adzuki beans, and matcha cookie crumble.

Negitoro rice with hand-minced bigeye tuna at Judy’s Bay. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What to drink: Beer goes well with this food, and you’ll find selections from Asahi Super Dry to Rabbit Rabbit Double IPA from Lamplighter Brewing Co. across the street. Cocktails include easy-sipping highballs made with Japanese gin, whiskey, and more. And for the teetotalers, there’s tea. But the main focus is sake, with plenty of styles and three different flights that allow you to taste a variety.

The exterior of Judy’s Bay, a new izakaya near Central Square. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The takeaway: Judy’s Bay is very different from Bondir, the restaurant that occupied this space before it. But it honors Bondir’s spirit — a cozy Cambridge nook with a curated menu and an intimate local vibe. Judging from the full house on a recent night, it has already gained a neighborhood following.

279a Broadway, Cambridge. www.judysbay.com.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.