Take this new world in which we find ourselves, where requirements and COVID rates change day to day, as an, um, opportunity to travel as never before. It’s when we continue to behave as if nothing’s changed that we find ourselves in trouble.

Sure, the pandemic has introduced unprecedented anxiety into travel, but isn’t worrying a way to plan and improvise?

Safe travel can focus on supporting and sustaining communities and environments we visit. Revise expectations by becoming visitors rather than consuming tourists: enjoy locales like locals.

I mean, face it: The locals aren’t on vacation. They look happy. What makes them happy? How do they do it?

Hint: Countries with first-rate public infrastructure provide visitors with budget-conscious access to sustainable, safe travel.

Switzerland and Denmark offer glimpses into future possibilities. For decades, these two countries, thanks to their small sizes, public-private cooperation, affluence, and prioritizing, have established systems for locals you can participate in.

The magic mountains

Sixty percent of Switzerland is mountainous. Get out of the big cities, and away from crowds, enjoying the environment up close, with less chance of contagion.

You don’t need a car.

Buy a half-price pass for SBB, the Swiss transportation system, and you’ll enjoy benefits on trains, buses, boats, and cable cars. (The privately owned transportation of each of these categories is not covered.) According to the Boston Consulting Group, “SBB was ranked first among national European rail systems in the 2017 European Railway Performance Index for its intensity of use, quality of service, and safety rating.”

Get away from the famous mountains, too. Look, the Bernese Oberland is gorgeous, and so are Zermatt, St. Moritz, and Davos, but these places are on global bucket lists, and you are likely to encounter lots of people.

I like people! Really, I do! But right now?

Visit the uncrowded canton of Glarus in eastern Switzerland. Villages and hiking paths have simple cafes and restaurants with outdoor terraces, all year-round (blankets are often provided) where you can take in the view. Enjoy a bowl of soup, a plate of fried potatoes, and delicious salads; hard cider, wine, water, beer, or hot chocolate seal the deal (about $20 per person, tax and tip included). My favorite joint is Restaurant Nussbüel, a farm pub in car-free Braunwald.

Glarus also offers “free public transport when you book two nights in one of the participating hotels or guesthouses,” said Fridolin Hoesli, director of Glarus Tourism.

And why not rent a cozy apartment? In sweet, little villages, you can get two-bedroom digs for as little as $650 a week. Here’s a good site: www.ferienwohnungen.de/europa/schweiz/glarus/

Or stay on a farm.

A cow grazes in a field with an alpine mountain range looming beyond at the Inner-Iselten mountain pasture, near Grindelwald, Switzerland, in 2018. Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Small family farms are struggling economically for the same reasons as here; to compensate for losses, several offer unique experiences.

At Berglialp, in Matt, sleep in a little house on the property, enjoy breakfast provided by the family Marti, and take milk baths in hot tubs. (www.molkenbad.ch) The farm is located near Sardona, a UNESCO world heritage site, renowned because of its geology. Enjoy stunning ridge walks in summer, snowshoeing and skiing in winter.

Here’s a great resource for farm stays in Glarus: www.bauernhof-ferien.ch/state/glarus/.

By staying in an apartment or on a farm, you’re participating in the local economy in ways more direct than checking into a hotel.

“Travel slow,” said Hoesli. “Don’t try to go and see as much as you can. Go slower, but deeper. You’ll be much calmer after your travels. And as a sustainable traveler, you get to know a place not just by its landscape, you’ll also know the tastes of the local beer, cheese, or sweets. And you get to meet the locals!”

Hösli, in the town of Glarus (same name as the canton), is one of my favorite butcher shops because of the quality, friendly staff, great prices, and reliance upon local farms. Hey, it’s been around since 1815; the family must be doing something right. (No relationship to Fridolin!) Glarus is also home to Reichmuth Ruedi, a bakery and cafe with first-rate bread. The town has twice-weekly markets (Wednesday and Saturday) too, inside a big hall, offering local farm vegetables, eggs, cheese, milk, and honey: markthalle-glarus.ch.

As of this writing, you no longer need proof of a COVID vaccination with a certificate in order to enter a bar, cafe, or restaurant.

Pedestrians walk and wheel bicycles in the streets of Aarhus, Denmark. Cathrine Ertmann/Bloomberg

Not the Little Mermaid

Eighty-one percent of the population in Denmark have been vaccinated, and you no longer need to show your vaccination card or wear a mask in stores, bars, cafes, restaurants, and public transportation. Being there this past summer felt like traveling back in time to the distant year of 2019.

Go to Aarhus, located northwest of Copenhagen in the region called Jutland. OK, it’s got nearly a million people, but since it’s a university town, prices are geared toward student budgets. Then, too, the youthful ideas of sustainable and healthy travel, which aim at participatory experiences, are key here.

The Danes place great value on sustainability, and make it easy for you to access travel that respects communities and environment: www.visitaarhusregion.com/plan-your-trip/sustainable-travel. This site lists “sustainable certified accommodation, organic restaurants, transport options, and sustainable tips.”

Port and streets of Aarhus, Denmark. Cathrine Ertmann/Bloomberg

As a bonus, visitors can find free stuff in Aarhus: www.visitaarhus.com/aarhus/see-and-do/free-experiences.

“And if you wish to explore the surroundings, you can take public transport such as trains or rent an electric car if you want to prioritize sustainable transport,” said Pia Lange Christensen, CEO of the Aarhus Visitors office. She added: “‘Slow travel’ with a bicycle also gives a completely different experience.”

There is an open-air market with local products on Wednesday and Friday: Ingerslevs Boulevard. It’s pretty amazing what with great fish, shellfish, and vegetables.

“If you make the most sustainable choices, you can give something back to the destination you are visiting, instead of just taking,” said Christensen.

Return to sender

Stays in Switzerland and Denmark can inspire changes in your life stateside because so much of what you do in these places is outdoors, cost-effective, and good clean fun. It’s possible to consume less and fit in more with where we live.

But be sure to check the rules you’ll need to follow in order to get back home.

Currently, you’ll need a negative COVID antigen test result no more than 24 hours prior to returning to the United States. You can get tested at major European airports, which can cost a lot: In Zurich it was about $150 a swab.

But here’s a tip: Get tested at a local site. A list of sites can be found online.

Let’s be negative.