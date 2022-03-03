Amazon backs out of Providence Place Mall store deal

Their plan included an “Amazon 4-star” store located in Suite 3145. It was never clear when the store was supposed to open, but job postings for retail associates listed a starting wage of $16.50 an hour, with benefits.

In November 2021, online retail giant Amazon announced it would open a brick-and-mortar location in Providence Place. It was seen as a sign of revitalization for the mall, which has dealt with a carousel of store closures and the end of several of its most-lucrative leases in recent years.

PROVIDENCE — Amazon is backing out of a deal that would have opened a brick-and-mortar store in Providence Place, striking yet another blow to the three-story mall in the heart of downtown.

On Thursday, Amazon confirmed to the Globe that they were pulling out of the mall before the store had even opened.

“We’ve decided to close our Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores, and focus more on our Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology,” said a company spokesperson. The Amazon Style store will open in the greater Los Angeles area and the company’s first Amazon Go store will open in Mill Creek, Washington, later this year.

Two Starbucks Pickup + Amazon Go locations will open in New York City and more than a dozen new Amazon Fresh stores will open across the US and United Kingdom, the Seattle-based company said.

Amazon is also closing 66 stores in the US and two in the United Kingdom, including three of its stores in Massachusetts, which include locations in Natick, Lynnfield, and Dedham.

The company said it is working “closely with all affected employees” to identify new roles within Amazon, including placements at nearby Amazon stores. If employees choose not to stay with Amazon, they will be given severance.

Fresh stores will open across the US and United Kingdom.

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies,” said a company spokesperson.

For years, as Amazon took market power from major big-box retailers, other brands have filed for bankruptcy, such as Neiman Marcus and JC Penney in 2020 alone, which added them to a long list of Chapter 11 filings, including Toys R Us, Sears, and Circuit City.

Brookfield Properties, the Providence Place mall’s owners, fell behind on the property’s mortgage and attempted to refinance its obligations on the property, according to ratings agency Fitch in May 2021. The mortgage was placed in special servicing (a type of loan designed to help resolve troubled commercial real estate loans) in April 2021 “due to monetary default,” according to Fitch as it downgraded the mall’s credit rating. Brookfield’s loan was modified in August 2021.

In January 2019, Nordstrom — one of the mall’s original anchors from 1999 — closed its Providence Place store. Pennsylvania-based department store Boscov’s took its place. In 2015, JC Penney informed Brookfield Properties that they planned on vacating. The store’s space was demolished and replaced with an expanded parking garage.

Prior to Amazon’s announcement, the future of the mall has largely been in question. Sur La Table, a kitchen goods retailer, recently closed their location while leases for some of the mall’s most lucrative tenants are also coming to a close. Old Navy’s lease will expire in April, DSW in January 2024, Dave & Buster’s in December 2024, Zara in October 2025, and Providence Place Cinemas in January 2026, according to Fitch Ratings. Other storefronts remain empty.

Including the Apple store, the average sales of the stores inside the mall equated to $437 per-square-foot this year compared to $603 per-square-foot in 2017.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.