Baker signs order instructing state agencies not to do business with Russia

Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order Thursday directing all executive branch agencies to end any contracts with Russian state-owned companies, officials said.
The order also instructs agencies to review any exchanges, partnerships, or affiliations with the Russian government, companies owned by Russia, or entities controlled by Russia.
“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Baker said in a statement. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito echoed Baker’s sentiments, saying in the statement that her “thoughts are with all the Ukrainian people during this horrific time.”
The order only addresses companies and organizations owned or controlled by the Russian government. Earlier this week, Baker said his administration was seeking to target companies that are “Russian in their origin,” not only state-owned entities.
The governor’s order encourages the adoption of similar policies by public educational institutions, independent agencies and authorities, and other constitutional offices.
It also instructs the state’s Office for Refugees and Immigrants to cooperate with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other organizations to support refugees and immigrants from Ukraine.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.