Baker signs order instructing state agencies not to do business with Russia

Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order Thursday directing all executive branch agencies to end any contracts with Russian state-owned companies, officials said.

The order also instructs agencies to review any exchanges, partnerships, or affiliations with the Russian government, companies owned by Russia, or entities controlled by Russia.

“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Baker said in a statement. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”