Best things to do in RI: March 5-12

We march forth into the week of March Fourth with so much on the plate, Rhody, I need to jump right in. Well, I guess we’re marching right in. I’ll spin the baton and wear the weird hat. Follow me into a calendar full of beer, comedy, dance, country stars, baby goats — and yes, a parade. #MarchFourth

Get ready to LOL at the Comedy Connection with sets by Jak Knight starting March 4. A star of NBC Peacock’s “Bust Down,” Knight has written for ABC’s Emmy-winning “black-ish” and was a producer and voiceover actor on Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” #KnightNights. $20. Multiple sets, March 4, 5. 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. 401-438-8383. Details here.

… TO “TWELFTH NIGHT”

For a Shakespearean LOL, check out URI’s take on the bard’s “Twelfth Night.” The set, designed by URI Theatre alumna Rénee Surprenant Fitzgerald, resembles a dance club for royalty — but the script is classic Will. March 4-13. 105 Upper College Road, Kingston Campus. 401-874-5843. Details here.

UNDER THE COVERS

CSNY fans might want to get their “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” on with Trinity, a CSNY tribute band playing all the hits. Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston, March 4. $30. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 3481 Kingston Road. Details here.

Meanwhile, Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, brings the Rumors to Woonsocket’s Stadium Theater. March 4, 8 p.m. tickets from $29. 28 Monument Square. Details here.

GHANA’S STAR

Ghana superstar Bisa Kdei rocks Providence for a Ghana independence celebration March 4. Be prepared for hits including Mansa, Asew, Jwe, Odo Carpenter and others. Jefferson Hall, 79 Jefferson St., Providence. Doors 9 p.m., show 11 p.m. Age 18+. Tickets from $30. Details here.

SHOP VINTAGE

I’ve been watching “Swap Shop” on Netflix, and I am raring to go to Little City Thrifty Vintage Market: a curated gathering of some 85 vendors make for 15,000 square feet of indoor treasure hunting. Think vintage records, art, books, furniture, home decor, vintage clothing from Burlington, Vt., decades-old jean jackets, vintage stickers, VHS tapes, cassettes, glassware, accessories, funky shirts from the ‘80s and 90s. Plus free beer. (No, that’s not a typo.) Treasure hunters: we ride. #KeepYourEyesPeeled. March 5, 6, noon to 6 p.m. $5 in advance, $8 at door, $10 for early buying hour (11 a.m. on Saturday while tickets last) All tickets include a complementary beer, cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage. WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. Details here.

ROCKABILLY LEGEND

Country fans, let’s giddyup: Five-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall-of-Famer Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives bring his certified platinum hits to East Greenwich March 5.

A Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star and music archivist, Stuart spent his teen years on tour with Lester Flatt, then played in Johnny Cash’s band before going solo. #CountryLegend. The Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., 401-885-4000. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $45. Details here.

RHODE ISLAND CRAFT BEER WEEK

Craft beer fans, this is your moment… Well, week. The Rhode Island Brewers Guild hosting its first ever Rhode Island Craft Beer Week March 5 to 13 — eight days of happenings scattered all over the Ocean State. From Rhode Island trivia, to a Saugy hot dog eating contest, this is a full-on celebration of all things Rhody. More details here.

AN EARLY ST. PATTY’S PARADE

If you’re taking part in craft beer week, you’re kind of already celebrating St. Patty’s Day early — so why not a parade?

Pawtucket is holding its 40th Saint Patrick’s Parade March 5 at noon at the corner of Division Street and South Bend. Then it’s the after-arty at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, from 1 p.m. until early evening for live Irish music, food, drinks, vendors and the like. #MarchFourthIntoMarchFifth Details here.

DESTRESS WITH BABY GOATS

A baby goat a day keeps the doctor away... Or something like that.

If you’re feeling stressed this week, you may want to head to Middletown and bask in the zen of baby animals at the Simmons Organic Farm Pet and Cuddle. #BecauseBabyGoats. $15. March 5 and 6. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Register for time-slots, and see details, here.

LET’S GO TO THE PROM… AT PPAC

This is kind of awkward, but, see, [blush] well, there’s this thing coming up…

Grab a date or go stag to “The Prom” at PPAC. The best part? It’s not a real prom, you don’t have to borrow your parents’ car, and there’s no bio test to study for later this weekend. Broadway’s hit comedy musical “The Prom” hits Providence March 8 and runs through the 13th. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

FULL BLOOM

This is a bit of a splurge, but I’ve also been watching “Full Bloom” on HBO and need to learn. Flower fans, take a “Spring Flower Arranging Workshop” in Providence’s Wayland Square with Bloom Back Flowers. #InFullBloom $95. March 9, 6 p.m. 182 Butler Ave. Details here.

CRASH TEST DUMMIES

‘90s music fans, rejoice: Crash Test Dummies have reunited and are headed to East Greenwich March 10. The Canadian rockers — with the deepest bass lead vocals ever — have reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album, “God Shuffled His Feet.” Get ready to sing aloud the soundtrack of your teen years. #MmmMmmMmmMmm. At the Greenwich Odeum. Tickets from $54. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

NEWPORT’S MASTERFUL MOVERS

Newport’s contemporary ballet company, Island Moving Company, presents “Masterful Movers” at The Vets March 11. According to their Instagram, you’ll see a live orchestra, some 70 singers, guest vocalists and 18 IMC dancers. The evening includes choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s “Where We Left Off” staged for IMC dancers, and set to a score by Phillip Glass. Learn more about the dance — and see them in action — in this Instagram video. Kids under 6 not permitted. Ticket prices vary. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Learn more here and here.

“GEM OF THE OCEAN”

August’s Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” runs through March 27 at Trinity Rep. Set in 1904 Pittsburgh, “Gem” is first of the 10 plays in Wilson’s “American Century Cycle”— which includes “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Tickets from $25. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. For full synopsis and details, see here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

