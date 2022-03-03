Bird flu is prevalent among wild and domestic birds in Mass., officials say

Bird flu has been detected in multiple areas of Massachusetts, where state agriculture officials said it is “generally present . . . in the wild bird population,” according to a notice posted on Facebook Thursday.

The highest prevalence appears to be among waterfowl and shorebirds, especially “dabbling ducks” such as mallards, officials said.

The emergence of the flu, formally known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza, has prompted the state Department of Agricultural Resources to caution poultry farmers to keep wildfowl away from their flocks.