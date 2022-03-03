Boston University, Northeastern dropping mask requirements in most areas

“We have updated our face mask policy and are no longer requiring masks to be worn in most areas on our campuses including dining halls, residential housing common areas, shared offices, libraries, food courts, Fit-Rec, athletic venues, and common areas in buildings and colleges,” Platt said. “Masks continue to be required indoors for classes, on the BU Shuttle, and in all healthcare facilities.”

Dr. Judy Platt, BU’s chief health officer and executive director of Student Health Services, confirmed the changes at her institution in an advisory posted to the school’s website Tuesday .

Boston University and Northeastern have dropped mask requirements for most areas of their campuses, in the latest sign of the city gingerly returning to something akin to pre-pandemic life with the Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 that ravaged hospitals earlier this winter continuing to taper off.

Also Tuesday, Northeastern said in a separate statement posted to its website that the school was dropping indoor mask requirements for its Boston campus in accordance with new public health guidelines.

“Face coverings will be optional in all settings beginning on Saturday, March 5, with the exception of University Health and Counseling Services,” the statement said.

The moves from the colleges come after Mayor Michelle Wu announced Feb. 18 that she was immediately ending Boston’s proof-of-vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues, citing a trio of COVID-19 metrics that dipped beneath previously established thresholds.

“The public health data shows that we’re ready to take this step in our recovery,” Wu said at the time in a statement. “This news highlights how much progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters — which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic.”

Then Tuesday, the Boston Public Health Commission voted to end the indoor mask mandate for businesses and other venues starting this weekend. The seven-member board cited a dramatic decline in rates of coronavirus infection and hospitalizations and increasing numbers of residents who are vaccinated and boosted.

