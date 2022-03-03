Checking in on Rhode Island’s publicly traded companies

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 125.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.7 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.6 percent

New cases: 261 (2.3 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 114

Total deaths: 3,413

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

The stock market has been on a turbulent ride in recent days as oil prices rise and the Federal Reserve considers raising interest rates, so it’s worth checking in on how some of Rhode Island’s major publicly traded companies are performing.

The good news is that seven of the state’s eight companies that trade for more than $10 a share have higher stock prices today than they did a year ago, with only Bally’s seeing a downturn. The gambling company has been on a buying spree over the past two years, and it is currently considering a takeover bid from hedge fund Standard General.

Here’s a snap shot of how each company’s stock price compares to one year ago.

CVS Health

March 2, 2022: $104.43

March 3, 2021: $69.03

Most recent earnings

Hasbro

March 2, 2022: $96.77

March 3, 2021: $93.03

Most recent earnings

Textron

March 2, 2022: $73.42

March 3, 2021: $51.07

Most recent earnings

Washington Trust

March 2, 2022: $53.62

March 3, 2021: $49.60

Most recent earnings

Citizens Bank

March 2, 2022: $50.70

March 3, 2021: $44.60

Most recent earnings

United Natural Foods

March 2, 2022: $40.57

March 3, 2021: $28.40

Most recent earnings

Bally’s

March 2, 2022: $34.66

March 3, 2021: $60.61

Most recent earnings

AstroNova

March 2, 2022: $14.80

March 3, 2021: $11.64

Most recent earnings

⚓ On the latest edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea about her campaign for governor. Read more.

⚓ A federal prosecutor is arguing that a Burrillville man who had stockpiled more than 200 guns would find a way to acquire more firearms if he’s released — because he was also making ghost guns. Read more.

⚓ In an opinion piece for the Globe’s Rhode Island section, AFL-CIO President George Nee and Sheila Dormody from The Nature Conservancy write that Rhode Island is in a strong position to tackle the climate crisis, rebuild our infrastructure, and invest in an equitable economy that works for all. Read more.

⚓ Larry Edelman explains why the threat of an oil shock is looming over the Ukraine crisis. Read more.

⚓ Finally, the Green Line is coming to Somerville. Read more.

⚓ Sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy writes that baseball’s bickering babies could ruin the sport. Read more.

⚓ The Providence City Council Finance Committee is holding a public hearing at 5 p.m. on the proposed contract with the firefighters’ union. The full council meets at 6 p.m.

⚓ The House Oversight Committee will discuss contract supervision with representatives of the Department of Administration at 2:30 p.m.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

