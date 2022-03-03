Child found dead in Lowell house fire, chief says

“One child sadly [was] unaccounted for and has been found at this time,” Charron told reporters at the scene, according to video broadcast by WCVB-TV.

Two adults and three children were rescued from the fire at 27-29 Maude St., but a child that was missing was later found dead, Lowell Fire Chief Phillip AJ Charron said at the scene.

A child died in a house fire at a multi-family home in Lowell Thursday, the city’s fire chief said.

Information about the child and his family was not immediately released.

Charron said he had not yet spoken to the family.

An adult was also taken to the hospital and was believed to be in stable condition, he said.

Lowell firefighters responded at 2:37 p.m. for a report of a fire at the multi-family home and immediately faced harsh conditions, he said.

“On arrival they found very heavy fire conditions, both in the front of the building and in the rear,” Charron said. “And they had people they had to start rescuing immediately.”

Crews used ground and aerial ladders to rescue people from a third floor porch, he said.

Over 10 people were displaced by the fire, Charron said. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Lowell police, fire, the state fire marshal’s office and the Middlesex district attorney’s office, Charron said.

A spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening from Globe.

Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.





